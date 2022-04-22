Theft
A Muncy woman faces charges for an alleged theft in Towanda Township.
Dannielle Elaine Abbott, 36, stole the victim’s registration plate from their vehicle and placed it on a rental car she was driving, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The theft happened on Railroad Street between Nov. 1 and 30, 2020.
The victim contacted state police on Dec. 4, 2020 after reading a newspaper article about Abbott. The article detailed how Abbott was previously arrested for driving a vehicle with her stolen registration on it. On March 22, Abbott confessed to stealing the registration plate.
Abbott faces charges of misdemeanor theft: property lost, etc, by mistake and misdemeanor receiving stolen property. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25.
PossessionA Towanda woman faces possession charges that alleged happened in Towanda Borough on April 7.
Nioma Beth Bernstein, 49, had 15 to 20 packets of meth under a rug in her home on the 500 block of Second Street, according to Towanda Borough police.
When police arrived, Bernstein admitted to smoking methamphetamine and having meth and pipes in a locked box, according to court documents. She unlocked the box and gave the items to police, which included a torch lighter used for heating methamphetamine, a broken glass smoking tube with burnt residue in it, a cut straw with residue used for snorting illegal substances and a broken piece of glass with residue, police noted.
She also had a bench warrant for two summary violations in Wyoming County, court documents show.
Bernstein faces four counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25.
