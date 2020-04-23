Criminal mischief
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda reported an instance of criminal mischief that occurred on Mormon Lake Road in Ridgebury Township on April 19.
According to police, six flowers were ripped from a flower bed in front of a residence on the aforementioned road. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Towanda.
Harassment
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested a 28-year-old Columbia Cross Roads female and two others following a incident on Route 14 in Columbia Township on April 18.
According to police, blunt force weapons were brandished and one victim was punched in the face in a domestic incident. Three were cited for their roles in the altercation and will be adjudicated on a later date according to police.
Scattering rubbish
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested Bryce Fretz, 23, of Monroeton, following an investigation into scattered rubbish on state game lands on April 18.
According to police, a complainant told police there was trash being dumped near the intersection of Weston Road and Smokey’s Road in Monroe Township. Charges were filed against Fretz after it was discovered to be his trash, according to police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.