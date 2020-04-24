Harassment
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested Jason Bean, 33, of Wavery, New York, on charges of harassment following an incident on North Rome Road in Litchfield Township on April 20.
According to police, troopers responded to the scene for what was reported to be a domestic dispute. Upon interviewing the victim, a 60-year-old Athens man, it was found that a verbal argument became physical when he was shoved to the ground by Bean.
Theft
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating an online scam that victimized a 62-year-old Sugar Run man in March and April.
The scam initiated online and led the victim to purchase multiple high-end electronics and deliver them as an online business venture. Over the course of a month, multiple emails were exchanged providing details in regards to purchase orders and deliveries.
The merchandise stolen is valued cumulatively at $11,599.
Criminal mischief
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating an instance of criminal mischief in Sheshequin Township.
According to police, a property owner located on Richards Road reported 13 trees on their property had been cut down without permission while they were out of town.
Indecent assault
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Michael George Harris, of Williamsport, with indecent assault following a report made to police in August.
According to the affidavit, an underage victim told police that she was assaulted by Harris when she was around 5 years old when she was alone with Harris. Harris was 18 years old at the time of the incident.
His preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley is slated for May 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.