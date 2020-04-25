Investigation into stolen leggings
The Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating the theft of four pairs of black leggings — one pair Nike brand — from the Busy Bubbles Laundromat in Wysox during the evening of March 17.
According to police, two women were observed on video surveillance taking the pants before the victim could get her laundry.
Retail theft
A Waverly woman faces a charge of felony retail theft after allegedly trying to steal several items from Walmart on April 18.
According to Athens Township police, 36-year-old Tonya Ann Putnam was observed on surveillance video as she placed a stretch mark stick and other items in a tan cloth bag before paying for a few other items at a register and attempting to leave the store. Asset Protection confronted her and although she gave the items back, she refused to stay there until police arrived. Police found her in the black Dodge Ram truck she was riding in a short time later.
Police noted that she has stolen items in the past.
