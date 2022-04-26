Felony manufacturing
A Towanda man faces felony drug manufacturing charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough.
Kenneth S. Vanderpool, 53, was under a months-long investigation led by detectives of the Bradford County Drug Task Force, according to court documents. The borough police departments of Athens, Sayre, Towanda and Troy assisted in the investigation.
The task force conducted a search warrant at Vanderpool’s Washington Street residence on April 21, court documents show. Authorities seized seven small individually wrapped baggies of suspected methamphetamine, several digital scales, numerous packaging materials, ledgers, cash and drug paraphernalia. The seized items indicated that Vanderpool was engaged in illegal drug sales, according to Bradford County detectives.
Vanderpool faces charges of felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 4.
Flight to avoid apprehension
A Towanda man faces charges for fleeing police during an alleged incident in Towanda Borough on April 21.
Tyler John McCormick, 30, was a passenger in a truck that was pulled over on Pine Street by Towanda Borough police, according to court documents. McCormick opened the truck door and ran down the street. Police were aware that he had outstanding warrants, so they pursued him on foot.
He went down Second Street, through several residential yards, before running down into the parking lot of Towanda Terrace Apartments, court documents show. Police stated that officers saw him and deployed a taser on him as he turned away. He was arrested and when police search him, they found a homemade smoking device and wrapping papers commonly used for marijuana.
McCormick faces charges of misdemeanor flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment and two counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 4.
Felony DUI
A Wyalusing man faces felony DUI charges for allegedly causing a car accident while under the influence in Ulster Township on Oct. 2, 2021.
Justin Paul Arnold, 40, was driving his vehicle on Route 220 when he crossed over into the oncoming lane and hit another vehicle, according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police arrived around 9:17 p.m and discovered that Arnold’s license was DUI-suspended.
A witness saw Arnold toss objects over a nearby fence, where police found eight hypodermic needles with suspected drug residue inside them, court documents show. Field sobriety tests were conducted and Arnold showed signs of impairment, which led to his arrest.
Arnold faces charges of felony DUI/unsafe driving, eight counts of misdemeanor tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, summary careless driving, summary disregard of a single traffic lane, summary driver’s license suspended/revoked for DUI offense and eight counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 27.
Possession
A Towanda woman faces possession charges that allegedly occurred in Ulster Township on Oct. 2, 2021.
Stacey Marie Terry, 38, was the passenger of a vehicle driven by Justin Paul Arnold on State Route 220. Arnold was allegedly under the influence when he hit another vehicle on the route, according to court documents. Terry exhibited signs of recent drug use and she agreed to have Pennsylvania State Police search her and the belongings she had, court documents show. Police found a baggie that she stated had heroin inside it. Troopers also found drug paraphernalia.
She faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.