DUI
A Monroeton man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Township on Feb. 16.
Darren Wayne Counterman, 31, was pulled over for driving with a revoked registration near Burlington Turnpike around 8:20 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. He displayed signs of impairment and admitted to methamphetamine use prior to driving. Field sobriety tests were performed and he was determined to be incapable of driving safely. Police proceeded to place him under arrest.
Counterman faces two counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26 at 9 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Sayre woman faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda Township on March 30.
Tontalao L. Grover, 52, was driving on Route 6 with an unlit taillight as she turned onto the on-ramp of Route 220, according to Pennsylvania State Police. A traffic stop was initiated and Grover told police that there was marijuana in the vehicle. She also stated that she smoked marijuana earlier that morning. Field sobriety tests were performed and determined to be unsatisfactory. Grover consented to a vehicle search and police found a THC smoking device and a glass smoking pipe inside.
Grover faces charges that include three counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary no rear lights and summary careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 9 at 9 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Assault
A Towanda man faces assault charges for an alleged incident in Windham Township on April 17.
Kegan Chandl Valenzuela, 26, was in a verbal argument that turned violent at a residence on Merry Go Round Road around 4:15 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. Valenzuela struck the victim on the right side of her face with his hand. The victim’s face had swelling, bruising and redness. Before police arrived to the scene, Valenzuela left on foot in an unknown direction. He was eventually apprehended and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $15,000.
Valenzuela faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment: subject other to physical contact. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 9 at 2 p.m. before Magisterial District Judge Fred M. Wheaton.
