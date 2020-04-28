Theft
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating a theft that occurred on Cotton Hollow Road in Litchfield Township between April 24-25.
According to Police, the victim of the theft told police that a 2000’s yellow Honda 250 ATV was taken from outside his residence. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Towanda.
Criminal trespass
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested Tyler McCormick, 28, of Towanda, on charges of trespassing after an incident on April 23 in Towanda Township.
According to police, McCormick drove the victim’s vehicle from the scene, later to return and attempt to leave with the victim’s keys.
Drug possession
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested Angelo Johnson, 32, of Towanda, on charges of drug possession following a traffic stop in Wysox Township on April 22.
Police conducted the traffic stop on a green Ford F-150 on the aforementioned date at the intersection of Route 187 and Lake Road. It was found that the operator of the vehicle was driving on a suspended license and a registration expired since 2017. The incident is still under investigation. Several items were seized from the vehicle.
