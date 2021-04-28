Drugs
A Towanda man wanted on multiple warrants was allegedly found with drugs and drug paraphernalia during his Dec. 26 arrest.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 38-year-old Joel D. Vanderpool was found inside a bar in Towanda Borough after receiving a tip about his location. During a search, Vanderpool was found in possession of a syringe loaded with methamphetamine, 13 hypodermic needles, and a silver spoon with methamphetamine residue.
Vanderpool was charged with the misdemeanors use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 9.
Harassment
A Wysox man was arrested after allegedly refusing to leave a Borden Road property in Towanda Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 58-year-old Steven E. Lane had a strong odor of alcohol and made threats to kill the male victim during their April 23 response.
Lane was charged with the misdemeanors of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, defiant trespass actual communication to, disorderly conduct engage in fighting, harassment – communicate lewd, threatening, etc … language, and summary public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $30,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12.
Burglary
A Towanda man faces charges after allegedly stealing $510 from Captain Jack’s Bar in Towanda Borough during an early morning burglary.
According to Towanda Borough police, 26-year-old Jason Anthony Skaggs was caught on surveillance video, and the hat and sneakers he commonly wears helped employees identify him. Police were notified shortly after 4 p.m. on March 2.
Skaggs was charged with felony burglary – not adapted for overnight accommodation, no person present; felony criminal trespass – enter structure; misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking – movable property; and misdemeanor receiving stolen property.
Skaggs was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12.
Drugs
A Wysox woman faces the charges of felony criminal use of communication facility and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia after the Bradford County Probation Department allegedly found her in possession of drug paraphernalia and messages that showed her trying to make a drug deal for a relative.
According to county detectives, the Bradford County Probation Department was searching another person’s residence when they found a glass smoking device commonly used to smoke methamphetamine with burned residue inside a bag belonging to 28-year-old Lindsey Marie Saxon, who was at the home at the time. They also found the messages from Saxon about drug dealing on the resident’s phone.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 28.
False reporting
A Towanda man faces charges after allegedly calling Bradford County dispatch to make a false report about the death of his daughter.
According to Towanda Borough police, 24-year-old Kegan Chandler Valenzuela had provided information about where the body could be located shortly before 2 a.m. on April 20, but hung up when a dispatcher asked for more information. Officers responded to the Second Street location but couldn’t find anything suspicious, Speaking with a tenant in a home near the location, police discovered that Valenzuela had been told to leave for active erratic earlier. The tenant also helped police check that the child was safe.
Around 5:20 a.m., police were dispatched to the Second Street home, where Valenzuela was reportedly knocking and whispering into the door, causing the tenant to lock herself in the bedroom. They found Valenzuela walking from the scene and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, according to police.
Valenzuela was charged with misdemeanor false alarm to agency of public safety, misdemeanor disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense, and summary public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $15,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 28.
Simple assault
A Sayre man faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment – subject other to physical contact following an April 11 domestic dispute in which the victim was pushed and struck multiple times.
Dylan Eugene Parrish, 28, was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $15,000 bail, but has since been released on bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11.
Retail theft
A Johnson City man was charged with the misdemeanors of retail theft — take merchandise and two counts of criminal conspiracy after allegedly accompanying a woman and another man with a Dec. 26, 2019 theft at Walmart in Athens Township.
According to township police, 21-year-old Shawn Michael Hand and the other male placed fishing lures into their jackets before leaving the store without paying for them. The lured were valued at $294.98.
Hand was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $45,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11.
Drug possession
A Warren Center man faces misdemeanor charges of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia following an April 19 traffic stop on Route 220.
According to Sayre Borough police, a registration check of a vehicle observed on West Lockhart Street around 7:42 a.m. identified the driver as 39-year-old Michael Ally Harrington, who had positive warrants. During the traffic stop, police found approximately 8.7 grams of a white crystal-like substance, a blue bong and bobble with burned residue, and a white bobble with burned residue and white residue inside.
Harrington was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail. A formal arraignment is scheduled for May 24.
Drug possession
A Troy man faces multiple drug-related charges following an April 17 traffic stop for failing to use a turn signal while changing lanes on Route 220 in South Waverly.
According to Sayre Borough police, 34-year-old Timothy Michael Friends had packing materials for methamphetamine in plain sight in the center console. A search warrant executed on his 2008 Ford Edge two days later also found a lock box with smaller baggies, a razor blade with residue, a baggie with 1 gram of methamphetamine, a baggie with 1.8 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl, a baggie with 7.2 grams of methamphetamine, a baggie with 1.8 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl, a green snort straw with residue, a methamphetamine pipe with residue, a red and blue marijuana pipe with residue, and a pill bottle with hydrocodone. A pink and white water bong with a red liquid and a meth pipe with residue were found in the front passenger side door where a passenger had been sitting, while a hypodermic needle and two stamp baggies of heroin belonging to another passenger were found in the back.
Friends was charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two counts of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered; misdemeanor possession of marijuana; and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Friends was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $60,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11.
Drug possession
An Athens man faces drug-related charges after his March 13 arrest, which stemmed from an active warrant.
According to Athens Township police, 40-year-old Steven Kenneth Stack II was reported in the Blue Spruce Trailer Court around 4:30 p.m. Responding officers from Athens Borough and the township found Stack in the nearby laundromat, where he was placed in custody. A search revealed that Stack .41 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 16/40 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia,
He was charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia; misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered; and misdemeanor marijuana – small amount personal use.
Stack was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.