Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 80F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.