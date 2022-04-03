Felony firearms
An Allentown man faces multiple felony firearms charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Township on Sept. 14, 2021.
Pennsylvania State Police said that they pulled over a vehicle with the passenger, Luis Yamil Rosado Gonzalez, 32, and the driver, Joan Manuel Tejada III, 28, on Route 220. The vehicle had darkly tinted windows and was speeding six miles over the speed limit, which led to the traffic stop around 6:45 p.m.
The vehicle smelled like marijuana and Tejada said that he only had medical CBD inside it, according to court documents. Rosado Gonzalez stated that there was nothing illegal inside the vehicle, but said that he smoked marijuana earlier in the day. Both men did not give police consent to a vehicle search because it did not belong to them.
Police said that they asked to see the marijuana. When Tejada showed them it, police noticed that the pouch it was in was not consistent with valid medical marijuana. It did not have his name on it, the information about the dispensary it came from on it or the THC content as required by state regulations.
The officers stated that they now had probable cause to search the vehicle and had it towed. A K-9 unit later detected narcotics inside the vehicle. The next day, a search warrant was granted and police discovered a Hi Point C9 pistol with an obliterated serial number and a pistol magazine with four 9mm rounds. They also found numerous amounts of narcotics that included methamphetamine, heroin/fentanyl, marijuana and THC wax. Contraband was discovered throughout the vehicle as well, court documents show.
Rosado Gonzalez faces charges that include felony possession of a firearm with manufacturer number altered, etc., felony possession of firearm prohibited, felony firearms not to be carried without a license, three counts of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $75,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 13.
Possession
Towanda Borough police said that they arrested Kayden Lee Martin, 20, at his residence on Charles Street. Martin is accused of stealing a vehicle from the parking lot of 17 Pine St. on March 7. He later crashed it in Athens Township and caused injuries to two passengers.
During the arrest, Martin smelled of marijuana and admitted to having marijuana in his pocket and smoked it earlier. Police searched him and retrieved a baggie of marijuana and found a baggie of two pills in his wallet. One pill was later revealed to be Xanax and the other was Diazepam. Martin stated that he did not have a prescription for the pills.
Martin faces charges that include two counts of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and two counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27.
Felony receiving stolen property
A New Albany man faces charges of felony receiving stolen property for an alleged incident in the borough on March 29.
Conner Lee Strange, 28, was driving a stolen ATV four wheeler up and down North Main Street around 6:24 p.m., according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police heard a loud engine revving and followed the sound to the backyard of a residence on Front Street. Police saw Strange walking around the ATV, which they discovered was stolen. Strange was placed under arrest and processed on the charges, police said.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $35,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 13.
Theft
A Towanda man faces theft charges for allegedly stealing a wallet from a North Towanda pharmacy on March 14.
Leslie John Bailey, 61, is accused of stealing a wallet from CVS Pharmacy around 8 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. The victim was walking down an aisle with her wallet under her arm and realized it was missing when she got to the front of the store. She retraced her steps, but could not find it.
A store employee saw Bailey in the same area of the store as the victim. Security footage shows Bailey walking towards the wallet that was laying in an aisle, according to court documents. As he walked away from the aisle, the wallet was gone.
Police went to Bailey’s residence and when he opened the door, he was wearing the same clothes as observed in the security footage, court documents show. He initially denied taking the wallet. When police said that they had security footage of the incident, Bailey pulled the stolen wallet from a dresser and gave it to the troopers. He was taken into custody and processed by police.
He faces charges of misdemeanor theft property lost etc … by mistake and misdemeanor receiving stolen property. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11.
DUI
A Towanda woman faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Burlington Township on March 1.
Ashley Kae Dalton, 19, allegedly crashed her vehicle into an embankment near the intersection of Old Plank Road and Deerfield Lane, according to Pennsylvania State Police. She was in the back of a Guthrie EMS ambulance when police arrived around 8 p.m. She was unsure of how she crashed the vehicle, but later confessed to smoking marijuana before driving. Field sobriety tests were not conducted due to Dalton’s injuries and she was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus, according to court documents.
She faces charges that include two counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, summary disregard of a single traffic lane, summary driving at unsafe speed, summary careless driving and summary PA vehicle registration expired within 60 days. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 13.
Retail theft and possession
A Waverly man faces theft and possession charges for an incident in Athens Township on Dec. 20, 2021.
Brian K. Belles Jr., 39, stole a cell phone case and screen protector from Walmart, according to Athens Township police. He tried to leave the store parking lot in his vehicle, but police were able to stop him.
When questioned by police, he initially denied taking anything, but later confessed to stealing the items, according to court documents. Belles agreed to a vehicle search, in which police found the stolen items as well as two loaded hypodermic needles in the side panel of the driver’s door. He admitted that they were both loaded with methamphetamine. The total value of the stolen retail items was $34.88, police said.
Belles faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary retail theft: taking merchandise. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 26.
Retail theft
A Horseheads man faces retail theft charges in Athens Township that allegedly happened on March 29.
Zachery John Hodges, 29, allegedly stole items from Walmart that included a flash drive and hard drive, according to Athens Township police. He was loading them into his vehicle when police approached him in the parking lot around 6:30 p.m. He proceeded to hand the items to police and told them, “I didn’t pay for these.” The total value of the stolen items was $289.60, according to court documents.
He faces charges of misdemeanor retail theft: taking merchandise and misdemeanor receiving stolen property. Hodges was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $40,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 12.
Possession
Lea Marie Pudiak, 25, of Sayre is facing a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute as well as a grade 3 felony criminal use of a communication facility and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance for her role in an incident recorded March 31.
According to police documents, a box of hundreds of THC vape cartridges was mailed to the place of work of Pudiak’s ex-boyfriend, addressed to Pudiak. Police were called who questioned Pudiak and Alexandra Goodrich. Goodrich explained that she mails the vapes to Pudiak and pays her via cash app to allow the shipping to continue. Police estimate the street value of the cartridges at $50,000.
Pudiak was remanded to the Bradford County jail on $100,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is April 12.
Possession
Alexandra Nicole Goodrich, 27, of San Diego California faces a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute as well as a grade 3 felony criminal use of a communication facility and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance for her role in an incident recorded March 31.
Police documents show Goodrich mailed a box full of THC vape cartridges from California to Lea Pudiak. The box was delivered to the work place of Pudiak’s ex-boyfriend who called the police. When police questioned Goodrich she originally claimed the vapes were for her personal use. She then explained that she actually receives cash to mail the vape cartridges to various locations and pays Pudiak via cash app to facilitate her picking up the package.
Goodrich was remanded to the custody of the Bradford County jail on $100,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is April 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.