Theft
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested Daniel Strohl, 38, of Montrose, on theft charges following an incident on April 15 in Tuscarora Township.
According to police, Strohl took a small utility trailer without permission from the front yard of a residence on Route 367. Strohl told police that he took the trailer because he believed that it was his trailer that had been stolen.
Possession of paraphernalia
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested Kari Knapp, 26, of Monroeton, following an investigation of an incident at the Monroeton Dandy Mini Mart on Route 220 on March 26.
Police said that following an investigation of an incident at the location it was discovered that Knapp was in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Paraphernalia possession
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Matthew Harkness, 24, of Wysox, on charges of drug possession on April 27.
According to police, troopers were serving license seizure paperwork from PennDOT when troopers at the residence on Rummerfield Road in Standing Stone Township observed drug paraphernalia.
