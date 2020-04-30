Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.