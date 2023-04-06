Flight to avoid apprehension
A Troy man faces charges for allegedly fleeing from police during an incident on Aug. 7, 2022.
Arthur C. Everly, 42, had an active warrant for felony burglary and was seen at a Windham Township residence, according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police arrived at the residence and saw Everly running through the backyard to avoid apprehension. He tried to climb a fence, but was unsuccessful. Everly refused to listen to troopers’ commands to stop, which resulted in a taser being used on him. He was promptly placed under arrest. Police searched him and he was in possession of a clear plastic baggie of suspected methamphetamine and two glass smoking devices with drug residue.
Everly faces charges that include felony flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, misdemeanor resisting arrest/other law enforcement, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controllable substance by person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Failure to register as sex offender
A Scranton man allegedly failed to register as a sex offender and now faces felony charges for the offense.
Ronald Lee Morrison, 30, missed his Megan’s Law verification period of Jan. 23 to 29, according to court documents. His last appearance was on Jan. 9. Morrison is required to report monthly and is classified as a 10-year-offender with an end date of Jan. 3, 2029.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000. Morrison fails charges for felony failure to verify address/be photographed. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 12 at 9 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Receiving stolen property
A Wyalusing man faces theft and DUI charges for an incident in Monroeton on April 2.
Michael Edward Walter, 60, allegedly stole a motorcycle and was later pulled over by Pennsylvania State Police while riding it around 10:39 p.m., according to court documents. Police discovered that the motorcycle had an expired inspection and the registration belonged to a different vehicle. Walter had an active warrant for his arrest, as well as a suspended driver’s license.
He agreed to a body search and police discovered that he was in possession of a small amount of marijuana in three baggies and a small amount of methamphetamine, court documents show. Walter displayed signs of impairment and admitted to smoking marijuana prior to driving. Field sobriety tests were performed and he was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
Walter was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $5,000. He faces charges of felony receiving stolen property, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, summary operating vehicle without required financial responsibility, summary operating privilege suspended/revoked, summary display plate card in improper vehicle and summary operating vehicle without a valid inspection. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 12 at 9:15 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Assault
A Towanda woman faces charges for allegedly committing assault in Towanda Borough on April 1.
Elizabeth Lacey Roberts, 41, allegedly struck the victim in the face and pounded their head off the floor, according to Towanda Borough police. The victim had visible injuries that included lacerations on the chin and inside of the upper lip. There was also bruising on the right side jawline and above the left eye. A nose injury was also reported. Roberts “admitted to having a physical altercation” with the victim, but denied striking the victim in the face.
Roberts faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment: subject other to physical contact. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 10 at 9:30 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
