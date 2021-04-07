Theft
Robert Charles Watkins, 28, of Sayre, was charged with the misdemeanor for retail theft – take merchandise.
Athens Township police said that at about 10:59 p.m. on March 19, the station received a call from a Walmart Asset Protection Associate about a male who had been stuffing his purse with numerous items while shopping at the Elmira Street store.
The APA said that Watkins was currently checking out with some other items and would be leaving the store with unpaid-for merchandise.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that the officer met with Watkins in the parking lot, where he admitted that he only paid for the items in the cart and not the items in both purses. He also stated that the second purse along with the items in it was stolen.
Watkins was then placed under arrest for retail theft. Police said that his criminal history showed a previous conviction from this Walmart, making this a misdemeanor of the second degree.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:15 a.m. on April 27.
