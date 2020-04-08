Overturned water truck
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte reported that a single vehicle wreck that resulted in a water truck overturning in Elkland Township occurred on March 29.
According to police, the crash occurred on state Route 154 when an H2O Express water truck traveled off of the roadway, struck a ditch, then an embankment and consequently flipped into the roadway. The truck then spilled fracking solution onto the roadway, drainage ditch and a nearby yard. The operator of the vehicle, Lance T. Stahl, 35, of Mill Hall, was transported to Williamsport UPMC for minor injuries. Assisting on scene were Eldersville ambulance and fire, Sugar Hollow water services, Pennsylvania DEP, Weavertown Environmental, and Keystone Joint Energy.
Criminal mischief
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte reported an incident of criminal mischief that took place sometime between March 27 and April 2 in Dushore Borough. The incident occurred when an unknown actor removed a tool box valued at $450 from a truck and scratched the truck bed. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Laporte.
Burglary
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte reported that a burglary took place on Airport Road in Cherry Township sometime between Nov. 1, 2019 and March 15 of this year.
According to police, an unknown actor entered a garage and removed several items valued at $550 total. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Laporte.
Burglary reported
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte reported that burglary took place on Carpenter Street in Dushore Borough in the early morning hours of March 30.
According to police, forced entry was made on two storage units at Miller’s Mini Storage on the aforementioned date. Approximately $585 in goods were taken from the units. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Laporte.
Meth and paraphernalia
A Waverly woman faces a charge of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia following a Feb. 3 traffic stop.
According to Athens Borough police, Melissa A. Casterline, 19, was a passenger in an SUV that was initially spotted driving south through the Valley Playland property shortly before midnight. After turning north onto South River Street, and then north onto Cove Street, police said the vehicle ended up traveling in the opposite lane before the driver corrected it.
Police said Casterline had a small green snort tube near her feet and a glass bobble for smoking meth in her underwear, which she retrieved for police. Seven plastic baggies and a small glass container with white residue suspected to be methamphetamine were found in her purse along with a lighter.
DUI
A Wysox woman faces two misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance and multiple summary violations after a Feb. 16 rollover crash in Overton Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 37-year-old Carlotta Josephine Tucci was driving home on Overton Road during the evening hours when she failed to negotiate a curve, struck an embankment, and overturned her vehicle. Police noted that she smelled strongly of alcohol, and Tucci admitted to drinking three glasses of wine and a vodka cranberry before getting behind the wheel. A preliminary breath test also showed signs of alcohol.
A blood draw revealed a blood alcohol content of .272%, according to police.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 22.
Lying on weapon background check
An Athens man faces multiple charges after Athens Township police said he lied about an order of protection while trying to purchase a shotgun at Walmart.
According to police, 22-year-old Jonathon Michael Merrill was trying to buy a Stevens 320 12 gauge shotgun on Nov. 27. The Pennsylvania State Police Firearms Division notified township police about Merrill on Feb. 20, prompting an investigation that revealed that Merrill had an order of protection against him that didn’t expire until Aug. 4, 2022, forbidding him from purchasing any firearms.
He was charged with felony materially false written statement, misdemeanor statement under penalty, and arrest for violation of order.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12.
Criminal mischief
An Ulster man was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief after kicking and breaking a glass window at a Penelec facility in Towanda Township on Jan. 3.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 35-year-old Dustin Allen Westbrook was observed on video surveillance around 9:15 p.m. having a verbal argument with a woman working inside the building. Police were told that Westbrook kicked and punched windows at the facility as the woman moved from room to room inside. The damage equalled $628.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 13.
DUI
A Towanda woman faces multiple charges following a Feb. 21 traffic stop in Wysox Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 18-year-old Corrine Marie Forkey was pulled over after a police vehicle behind her saw her gold Chevrolet Cavalier travel through a red light while turning from Main Street in Towanda Borough onto Veterans Memorial Bridge. Police said Forkey’s eyes appeared glassy, watery, and bloodshot, and troopers detected a faint odor of marijuana. A search of the vehicle uncovered a cigar with marijuana and a metal grinder containing marijuana. Forkey admitted to using marijuana earlier in the evening, according to police. A blood test revealed 6 ng/ml Hydroxy Delta-9 THC, 73 ng/ml Delta-9 Carboxy THC, and 12 ng/ml of Delta-9 THC.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.