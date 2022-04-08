Avoiding apprehension and possession
A Towanda man faces charges for alleged possession and avoiding apprehension during an incident on Feb. 18.
Ryan James Allis, 28, had an arrest warrant from Domestic Relations and for violating his state parole, according to Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies. On Feb. 17, police found him at the Bee Clean Car Wash on Golden Mile Road in Wysox. Allis fled police, which led to a brief pursuit that was called off due to his speed and traffic.
The next day, police found him in a parked vehicle on Chapel Street in Towanda Township, according to court documents. Allis left his vehicle and ran towards the Bradford County Airport when he saw deputies driving towards him. One deputy pursued him on foot down Airport Road and ordered him to stop. Allis laid on the ground at first, but jumped back up and ran towards his vehicle. He ran in the direction of two other deputies who were able to place him under arrest. Police searched him and found a baggie of crystal meth in his pants pocket, deputies said.
He faces charges of misdemeanor flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 29.
Theft
A LeRaysville woman faces theft charges for an alleged incident on Feb. 20.
Rebecca Lynn Gorsline, 53, tried to leave Colonial Towers with a plant, but dropped and shattered it onto the floor, according to Pennsylvania State Police. She tried to conceal it in a black bag that ripped open, which caused the plant to fall out. Police interviewed Gorsline on March 16 and she confessed to taking the plant.
Gorsline faces charges that include two counts of misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking of movable property and summary criminal mischief: tampering. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11.
DUI and trespassing
A Towanda man faces charges for allegedly driving under the influence on March 27 in Towanda Borough.
Cody Allan Felts, 21, was driving a vehicle with its top down in 25 degree weather on Main Street around 7:15 p.m, according to court documents. Towanda Borough police officers were aware that he had a DUI suspended license and they discovered that his registration was expired. Felts drove all over the roadway as he traveled across the Route 6 bridge. This led to a traffic stop in the Wysox Dandy Mini Mart parking lot.
Police smelled burnt marijuana in the vehicle and said Felts had slurred speech and admitted to not having a driver’s license, court documents show. When he opened the center console, police saw a container that Felts admitted had marijuana in it. Felts performed field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence, police said.
Felts faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance with impaired ability, summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, summary driving an unregistered vehicle, summary operating a vehicle without a valid inspection, summary driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked, summary reckless driving, summary careless driving and misdemeanor defiant trespassing: actual communication to the actor.
Felts also faces trespassing charges for an incident on March 31, court documents show. He entered the Towanda Dandy Mini Mart on Main Street, an establishment that he was not allowed to be in due to a previous incident. Police said that officers arrived and placed him under arrest for trespassing.
Preliminary hearings are scheduled for May 13 and 25.
Possession
A Pine Hill, New Jersey man faces possession charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Township on March 14.
Bradley M. Odenath, 25, was driving 82 mph in a 55 mph zone of Route 220, which led to a traffic stop near Patterson Boulevard, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
His vehicle smelled like marijuana and there was burnt marijuana cigarettes on the dashboard, according to court documents. Odenath stated that he did not have a medical marijuana card and that there was marijuana in the vehicle. He consented to a vehicle search, in which police found a bag of marijuana, a bag of hallucinogenic psilocybin mushrooms, two grinders with marijuana residue and a glass smoking device with residue. He was placed under arrest and transported to state police’s Towanda barracks for processing, police noted.
Odenath faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25.
