Drugs
A Barton woman faces drug possession charges after a traffic stop was conducted on Route 220 at around 8:24 p.m. on May 31.
The woman was identified as 24-year-old Haley Marie Tomaz. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Tomaz was pulled over because she was driving 74 mph in a 55 mph zone. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer smelled marijuana and Tomaz admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle. The officer found a grinder with a small amount of suspected small amount of marijuana and a smoking device with suspected marijuana residue.
Tomaz faces charges misdemeanor marijuana small amount, misdemeanor use or possession of drug possession, and summary exceeding 55 mph zone by 19 mph or more.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14.
DUI
A Blossburg man faces charges after a vehicle was pulled over for impeding traffic on West Pine Street on July 29.
The man was identified as 33-year-old Justin Lee Campbell. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, an officer noticed Campbell turn right into a driveway with half the vehicle still in the roadway. The officer then observed Campbell get out and switch seats with the passenger. The officer detected a strong odor of alcohol and both people in the vehicle had glossy eyes. Campbell would not comply with sobriety tests and was taken into custody.
Campbell faces charges of misdemeanor DUI, summary driving while BAC .02 or greater with license suspended, and summary parking vehicle on roadway.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10.
Theft
A Towanda man faces theft payments after failing to make car payments to the victim.
The man was identified as 35-year-old Richard C. Lines. According to the Towanda Police, on March 11, the victim allowed Lines to borrow their vehicle because they are in poor health and are no longer able to drive. The victim stated that in February Lines agreed to purchase the vehicle from the victim. When Lines and the victim arrived at the notary, Lines stated that he was broke and the victim agreed to receive monthly payments. At the time of the call on March 11, the victim had not received any money and could not get ahold of Lines. On May 17, the victim called the station to report that he could still not get in contact with Lines and had not yet received any payments. The victim and Lines were put in contact by the police and Lines agreed to make a payment within the next day. On May 26, the victim called the station and still had not received any payment. An officer attempted to call Lines and did so multiple times over a few weeks. As of June 30, neither the police nor the victim could reach Lines.
Lines faces charges of third degree felony theft by deception, and summary transfer of ownership.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 18.
DUI and drug possession
An Elmira man faces DUI and drug possession charges after a traffic stop was conducted on Route 220 on April 17 at 12:01 p.m.
The man was identified as 20-year-old Jacob Andrew Faber. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Faber was traveling 70 mph in a 55 mph zone and was pulled over. The officer observed a strong odor of marijuana emanating from inside the vehicle. Faber had glassy and bloodshot eyes according to the officer and after having difficult finding his documents was asked to step out of the vehicle. Faber admitted to smoking while driving and upon searching the vehicle, the officer found a small bag of marijuana along with three other bags that had marijuana residue.
Faber faces two charges of misdemeanor DUI, misdemeanor small amount of marijuana, misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, summary exceeding speed limit by 15 mph, and summary careless driving.
Drug possession
A Monroeton man faces drug possession charges after a traffic stop was conducted on Elmira Street on May 7, at 2 p.m. The man was identified as 28-year-old Edwin Lewis Dunbar. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, an officer noticed that Dubar was driving without an inspection sticker. Upon speaking to Dubar, the officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The officer found a small amount of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Dunbar faces charges of misdemeanor small amount of marijuana, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and summary operating without a valid inspection.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.
Drug possession
A Sayre woman faces drug possession charges after a traffic stop was initiated on Route 220 on May 19, at 2 p.m.
The woman was identified as 23-year-old Cassie Lee Garrity. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Garrity made a pass in a no passing zone. The officer noticed a glass smoking device with suspected methamphetamine residue on it.
Garrity faces the charges of misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, summary careless driving, summary operating a vehicle without valid inspection, summary illegal use of plates, summary passing where prohibited, and summary disregarding traffic lane.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug 31.
Theft
On July 23, The Pennsylvania State Police received a report of a stolen firearm from a residence on Route 414, Monroe Township. The victim described a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, described as poly black in color with a silver slide. A suspect is known, but the investigation is ongoing.
Theft
On Aug. 3, The Pennsylvania State Police received a report of stolen catalytic converters from three vehicles parked at a residence on Dietz Road, Wilmot Township. The theft is alleged to have occurred sometime between July 1 and Aug. 3.
Car crash
On Aug. 6 at approximately 3:35 p.m an unidentified woman was found down an embankment that disabled her vehicle. The woman related to a Pennsylvania State Police trooper that she was using her phone when she traveled off the roadway. The woman was uninjured and did not require any medical attention. The woman was charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Theft
On June 15, at around 10:28 on Mallory Lane, a burglary was reported to the Pennsylvania State Police. A large wall clock was taken and damage was done to numerous items inside the residence. The total estimated damage to items in the house is valued at $3,100.
