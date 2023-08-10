Assault
A Towanda man faces felony charges for an alleged assault committed on Jan. 28 in Towanda Borough.
Gary Eugene Parker, 25, is accused of hitting the victim outside of The Knight Out bar around 2:13 a.m., according to court documents. Towanda Borough police viewed the bar’s security footage of the incident. The victim exited the bar and was standing near a black truck with others before he shoved and tried to hit someone. Around this time, Parker exited the bar and chased another person trying to attack him. He continued chasing around other individuals during the incident.
At one point, Parker ran behind the victim and struck him in the head, police said. The hit rendered the victim unconscious and he fell to the ground. Parker proceeded to enter the passenger side of the black truck as another person drove him away from the bar.
Around 2:30 a.m., police arrived and saw the unconscious victim laying on the ground with blood pooling from his ear, court documents show. The victim was admitted to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus “in a comatose condition” before being transported to Guthrie’s Sayre campus. He was finally discharged on Feb. 16. The victim “suffered from life threatening and severe injuries” that included a fractured skull, brain shift, brain bleeding and was in the comatose condition for a period of time. “He now suffers from memory issues, seizures and [traumatic brain injury]” due to the assault.
Parker was arraigned on Aug. 3 before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr and had unsecured bail set at $15,000. Parker faces charges of felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanor disorderly conduct engage in fighting, and summary harassment: subject other to physical contact. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 16 before Judge Carr.
Forgery
An Ulster woman faces felony forgery charges for an alleged offense.
Taylor Rae Johnson, 23, allegedly took the victim’s checkbook without their permission and stole a check from it, according to Pennsylvania State Police. On July 28, she forged the victim’s name on the check in the amount of $1,500. She proceeded to give the check to someone she owed money to. On Aug. 7, the victim reported that a $1,500 check he never wrote was cashed. The next day, police interviewed Johnson and she admitted to the offense.
Johnson faces charges of felony forgery: unauthorized act in writing and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking of movable property. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 16 before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Canton woman faces DUI charges for an alleged incident on July 15.
Leann L. Allen, 43, was driving erratically in Franklin Township around 2:18 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. A traffic stop was made in the area of Route 514. Allen admitted to drinking around six to seven alcoholic beverages prior to driving. Troopers saw two open alcoholic beverages in the vehicle’s cupholders. There were also multiple alcoholic beverages on the passenger seat and floor. Field sobriety tests were performed and she displayed signs of impairment during the tests. Police arrested her for suspicion of driving under the influence.
Allen faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/BAC .10%-.16%, misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, summary restrictions on alcoholic beverages, summary careless driving, summary disregard of a single traffic lane, and summary fail to keep right. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 15 before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
