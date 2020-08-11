Marijuana
A Sayre woman was charged with misdemeanors of marijuana — small amount personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia following an Aug. 5 traffic stop.
According to Sayre Borough police, 33-year-old Vanessa M. Laureano was the passenger in a blue vehicle that police saw speed from the I-86 exit down Spring Street until it approached road construction, and then sped again down North Lehigh Avenue, reaching 52 miles per hour in the 25 miles per hour zone. Laureano admitted to smoking marijuana before the traffic stop, and was found in possession of a green leafy substance, a metal grinder, and two sets of rolling papers.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15.
Prohibited possession of a firearm
A Troy man faces six felony counts of possession of firearm prohibited after Sayre police were alerted on July 30 about a man attempting to sell stolen firearms.
According to Athens Township police, 46-year-old Alfred Don Darkes was wanted on a parole warrant related to a burglary. Township police were notified by Sayre officers after a sale was set up in the parking lot of Kmart. Police observed an SUV with Darkes inside travel into the parking lot, drive around a truck to see if anyone was inside, and then exit the parking lot and head south on Elmira Street. Police pulled over the SUV and found Darkes also in possession of methamphetamine, a methamphetamine pipe, and $391. Before transporting him, police also found that Darkes had $1,110 in cash in the pocket of his jeans.
Darkes was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail.
DUI
A Sayre woman faces two misdemeanor DUI charges after Sayre Borough police responded to a report of a person slumped over the steering wheel in a blue Ford Taurus along North Elmer Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. on March 4.
According to Sayre Borough police, 38-year-old Stephanie Paula Vanryan didn’t respond to a passerby knocking on the window, and only woke up after police pounded on the window. Police said Vanryan had passed out with the vehicle running, and was extremely disoriented when she awoke. Police further explained that she had thick and slurred speech, slow reactions, and didn’t make sense when she tried talking. Police also saw a prescription in the passenger seat for buprenorphine naloxone.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18.
