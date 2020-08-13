Assault of minor
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda reported that they are investigating the assault of child in Troy Township. According to police, troopers were contacted to check on the welfare of a 4-year-old child. Police discovered that the child had marks on their back.
Harassment charges
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested a 26-year-old Troy man on harassment charges following an incident on Aug. 11.
According to police, troopers responded to a Granville Township residence for a report of a domestic dispute. The result of the investigation led to a citation for the Troy man.
Harassment
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged a 34-year-old Milan woman and a 55-year-old Chemung woman with harassment following a dispute in Ulster Township on Aug. 10.
PFA violation
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Tyler McCormick, 28, of Ulster with violation of a PFA order after an incident on Aug. 4.
Police said that they responded to a residence in Asylum Township for a report of a man in violation of a PFA order. The investigation revealed that McCormick arrived at the victim’s residence in violation of the court order. McCormick was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Possession
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Heather Lynn Williams, 37, of Troy with possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and six related crimes following an incident on May 2.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, around 11:34 a.m. on May 2 officers received reports of a disoriented female later identified as Williams operating a maroon sedan with children in the vehicle on Elmira Street in Troy Township.
Police records state that officers witnessed Williams drive over the white fog line and over the double center line on the road multiple times, driving erratically and was seen “doing her hair with both hands while driving” before being pulled over.
When interviewing Williams, police noticed that Williams had a “tired, disheveled appearance with droopy eyes,” that her voice was “thick and slurred” and that she “fumbled” through documents to provide a license and proof of insurance, which she could not provide, according to court documents.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that Williams stated that she was tired but had not used any drugs but that she takes prescribed medication.
Williams failed standardized field sobriety testing and consented to a blood draw which showed Alprazolam, Alpha-Hydroxyalprazolam, Buprenorphine — Free and Norbuprenorphine — Free, according to court records.
Court documents show an orange plastic unlabeled pill bottle containing multiple different pills was found in the console of the vehicle Williams was driving.
A preliminary hearing for Williams was held on Aug. 7 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.

