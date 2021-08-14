Possession
A Waverly woman is facing possession charges in Sayre after encountering police on Aug. 2.
Sayre Borough Police said they identified 30-year-old Katelyn Ann Rowe walking out of a store on Spring Street who they believed had active warrants out.
Officers asked her for ID, which she produced and was put through the county dispatch that confirmed she had active warrants on her, according to police.
The officers asked if she anything on her and she allegedly said she had hypodermic needles on her and she showed them small bag filled with them, according to court documents.
Rowe was placed under arrest and sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility where officers discovered hypodermic needles, a container with Q-tip pieces and residue and a spoon with a Q-tip piece and residue, court documents show.
Rowe faces charges of misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14.
DUI
A Towanda man faces multiple DUI and drug charges.
Towanda Borough Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with a flat tire driving on Hillcrest Dr. in North Towanda Township on May 21, according to court documents.
Police identified the driver as 27-year-old Joshua Thomas Shultz who allegedly had a pipe in his pocket, court documents show.
Pennsylvania State Police said they arrived on the scene and Shultz allegedly had bloodshot eyes, alcohol on his breath and slurred his words as he told police that he had alcohol at a bar.
Shultz faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/BAC .16%+, misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance, two counts of misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor marijuana small amount for personal use and summary improper tires.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10.
DUI
47-year old Jaime Lynne Douglas
A Towanda woman faces DUI charges for an incident that occurred in June.
Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a car in a ditch on the right side of the eastbound lane in Monroe Borough on June 20.
A woman identified as 47-year-old Jaime Lynne Douglas was in front of the car and had bloodshot eyes and alcohol on her breath as she slurred her words, said state police.
Douglas faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/BAC .16% and greater, misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, summary disregard for a single traffic lane and summary careless driving.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10.
Possession
A Towanda man faces marijuana and possession charges.
Pennsylvania State Police said they saw a man with a backpack walk behind a super market in North Towanda Township on July 5 and identified him as 22-year-old Brandon Marcus Valle.
Valle allegedly admitted to having marijuana in his backpack and police discovered a glass container and two smoking devices with residue inside it after consent to search was granted, court documents show.
Valle faces charges of misdemeanor marijuana small amount for personal use and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia,
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15.
Drug
A Monroeton man faces drug charges from an incident in June.
Pennsylvania State Police said they initiated a traffic stop on a car due to the passenger side’s brake light not working while it was driving on the Burlington Turnpike in Monroe Borough on June 7.
The car slowly stopped at a stop sign that intersects with Route 14 and police approached and allegedly saw the driver’s hands shaking on the wheel, according to court documents.
Police said the driver consented to a vehicle search and three passengers in the car were told to exit.
One of the passengers was identified as 59-year-old Daniel D. Shaffer and consented to a pat down. State police asked if drugs were in his pants pocket and Shaffer allegedly said yes and pulled out a bag of marijuana, according to court documents.
Inside the car, state police allegedly found Shaffer’s backpack and inside it were two bags of methamphetamine , a bag of marijuana joints, a plastic jar of methamphetamine, two glass smoking pipes with methamphetamine residue, glass smoking pipe with marijuana residue and a bag with plastic baggies in it, court documents show.
Shaffer faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, misdemeanor marijuana small amount for personal use and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1.
DUI
A Wysox man faces DUI charges.
On June 9, Pennsylvania State Police said that discovered that 36-year-old James Patrick Dunn’s driver’s license was suspended after a search as they noticed his car driving down US-6.
Dunn’s car was stopped on Weed Hill Rd. in Burlington Township and police asked him to perform a sobriety test, which he allegedly agreed to, court documents show.
According to police, they alleged that he was unsafe to drive and placed him under arrest for driving under the influence.
Dunn faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance and summary driving with a suspended license.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept.10.
