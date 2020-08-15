Possession
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Lisa Marie Anstett, 40, of Remington, Indiana, with possession of marijuana and a violation of driving on roadways laned for traffic following an incident in Troy Borough in June.
According to police records, officers responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of West Main Street and Ballard Street in Troy around 12:21 a.m. on June 15.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that Anstett, the driver of the 2011 Landrover that crashed, told police she was driving East when the vehicle went off the roadway and hit a utility pole and that she was traveling from Indiana to New York to visit family.
After they were given consent to search Anstett’s bags, officers found a dark colored cigarette case containing a skull on it with three marijuana cigarettes inside in Anstett’s purse, according to court documents.
Police records state that Anstett told police she had last smoked marijuana on June 14.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Anstett on August 5 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.