Possession
A Warren Center man faces possession charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Township on Aug. 9.
Darrin Lee Steele, 50, was driving on Main Street with a DUI-suspended license around 7:30 a.m., which was his fourth offense, according to Pennsylvania State Police. A traffic stop was initiated on Place Lane. Steele admitted that he knew he was DUI-suspended. He couldn’t provide a valid insurance card or a photo ID. He consented to a vehicle search and police found a small amount of methamphetamine and a glass smoking device with drug residue inside the vehicle.
Steele faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor driver’s license suspended/revoked, summary operating vehicle without required financial responsibility and summary fail to carry license. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on Sept. 27 before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Wyalusing man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda Township on April 28.
David Joseph Spencer, 43, was driving erratically before parking his vehicle at the Dandy Mini Mart on Reuter Boulevard around 2 p.m., according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police spoke with Spencer and detected signs of impairment. He admitted to drug use around midnight and field sobriety tests were performed. Police determined that he was incapable of driving safely, which led to his arrest for DUI.
Spencer faces charges of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and summary careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 29 before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
