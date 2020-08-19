Possession
A Towanda man faces the misdemeanor charges of marijuana — small amount personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia following a May 6 report to have a man removed from a North Towanda Township home.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 44-year-old David Joseph Valenzuela had a small amount of suspected marijuana in a sweatshirt laying on a bedroom floor in the home. Brittany Danielle Durland, 30, who had called police to have Valenzuela removed, was also found with a glass smoking pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue next to her bed. Two hypodermic needles were also found in a drawer that Durland said belonged to an ex-roomate.
Durland was charged with misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Valenzuela was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 19.
Durland’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16.
Possession charges
A man whose residence is currently listed as the Bradford County Correctional Facility faces multiple charges after leading Towanda Borough police on a foot chase.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police responded to the area of Merrill Parkway and Elizabeth Street on Aug. 4 to assist a state constable. Upon arriving, police said 36-year-old Scott R. Kunkle ran from his motorcycle, throwing his helmet off along the way, and refused to stop when ordered to. Kunkle, who also had a warrant for his arrest, was captured on Washington Street.
Kunkle was found in possession of five clear plastic baggies with 4.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine and two hypodermic needles.
Kunkle was charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered; and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
His bail was set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 19.
Receiving stolen property
A man with no known address faces a felony charge of receiving stolen property after a bicycle was reported stolen in March.
According to Towanda Borough police, 45-year-old Robert Lee Bump was found after the owners of the bicycle, which they had purchased for their daughter, spotted it outside of a bar on Aug. 4. The bicycle, which was valued at more than $2,000, had been repainted and tampered with, ruining its value. Its ownership was confirmed using the bicycles serial number and a paper under the seat that had the daughter’s name. Two people were inside the bar when police went in — one of them was Bump, who told police the bicycle was his. Police noted that Bump had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
Bump was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 19.
Commented
