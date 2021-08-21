Retail theft
An Athens woman faces theft charges after an incident occurred at the Athens Township Walmart around 5:18 p.m. on Aug. 6.
The woman was identified as 33-year-old Amanada M. Felczak. According to Athens Township police, they received a report from Walmart Asset Protection that Felczak had failed to pay for several items. An Asset Protection associate stated that Felczak made no effort to pay for the items that were placed in the bags and Asset Protection associates stopped Felczak before she reached her vehicle. The total value of the items was $177.30.
Felczak faces charges of misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor receiving stolen property.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14
Receiving stolen property
A Lockwood woman faces receiving stolen property charges after a stolen phone was allegedly found on her property on Lockwood Run Road.
The woman was identified as 30-year-old Amanda Lynn Mcintosh. According to Athens Township police, the victim stated that they accidentally left their phone in the shopping cart and when they went back the phone was gone. The phone was equipped with a GPS tracking system and the officer tracked the phone to Mcintosh’s residence. An officer was not able to make contact with anyone at the residence; however, the officer heard an audible phone notification come from a woodpile next to the driveway and the officer located the phone. On Aug. 6, an officer returned and made contact with Mcintosh. She told the officer that one of her children took the phone and she should have contacted the police.
Mcintosh faces a misdemeanor charge for receiving a stolen item.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept 14.
Unsworn falsification
A Dushore woman faces unsworn falsification charges after allegedly attempting to purchase a firearm illegally on the northern side of the roadway on Route 187, a mile east of Terry Township.
The woman was identified as 38-year-old Stephanie Joyce Montgomery. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Montgomery is precluded from purchasing a firearm due to adjudicated or committed mental defective form. Physical evidence showed that Montgomery marked the box no if she had ever been adjudicated as a mental defective or ever been committed to a mental institution.
Montgomery faces a misdemeanor charge of unknown falsification.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.
DUI
A New Albany man faces DUI charges after a traffic stop on July 3 on New Albany Road in Terry Township.
The man was identified as 48-year-old Richard Robert Hugo. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Hugo was pulled over because of an expired license plate. Upon approaching the vehicle the officer noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Hugo had bloodshot eyes and admitted to drinking a couple of beers. There was an open case of beer in the backseat of the vehicle and a beer in Hugo’s sweatshirt pocket initiating a sobriety test. After a chemical test, it was determined that Hugo had a BAC of .137.
Hugo faces charges of misdemeanor unsafe driving, misdemeanor DUI- .10%-.16%, summary expired vehicle registration, summary driving without a license, and summary careless driving.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 27.
DUI
A Sayre woman faces DUI charges after an incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. on May 26 on Golden Mile Road in Wysox Township.
The woman was identified as 23-year-old Cassie Lee Garrity. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an officer was requested at the scene because of an impaired female. Upon arriving on the scene, Garrity told the officer that she smoked marijuana before operating her vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, a small baggie with suspected marijuana was found.
Garrity faces two charges of misdemeanor DUI, and summary careless driving.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 27.
Drug paraphernalia possession
A Monroeton man faces drug paraphernalia possession after an officer received information that the man had an active warrant for his arrest.
The man was identified as 26-year-old Marc Tyler Worthington. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, an officer received information about Worthington’s whereabouts and located the vehicle on Route 706 in Camptown. Worthington was placed into custody and a smoking device was found upon searching the vehicle.
Worthington faces a misdemeanor charge of use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.
Rape and sexual assault
A Buffalo man faces rape and sexual assault charges after an incident was reported on Oct. 26, 2020 on Herrickville Road in Camptown.
The man was identified as 26-year-old Nicholas Alexander Vicioso. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the victim stated that when she was 16-years-old Vicioso messaged her and told her that he missed the bus and asked for a ride to school. When the victim arrived she went into Vicioso’s home to get him and that is when the incident occurred.
Vicioso faces charges of first degree felony rape and second degree felony sexual assault.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.
Burglary
An Ulster man faces burglary charges after a burglary was reported on July 1 on Barr Road in Litchfield Township.
The man was identified as 38-year-old Marcus Jeramie Frisbie. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the victim stated that someone stole several items and caused damage to his home on Barr Road. The stolen items were valued at $1,220 and the cost of the damaged doors was $500. The victim gave an officer photographs taken from trail cameras which showed a male and female taking the items and the male was positively identified as Frisbie.
Frisbie faces charges of first degree felony burglary, misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking movable property, second degree felony criminal trespassing, and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.
DUI
A Laceyville woman faces DUI charges after a traffic stop around 10:14 p.m. on Jan. 8 on Route 6 in Tuscarora Township.
The woman was identified as 29-year-old Jessica Lynn Hotaling. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a trooper noticed Hotaling discard a cigarette out the car window and initiated a traffic stop. Upon speaking with Hotaling, the trooper noted that Hotaling had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Two open containers of beer were located in the center cup holder. Another pack of beer was noticed on the passenger side. Hotaling admitted to drinking earlier that night and failed the sobriety test. After a blood draw, Hotaling’s BAC was discovered to be .146%.
Hotaling faces charges of misdemeanor DUI or unsafe driving, misdemeanor DUI .10%-.16%, summary restrictions on alcoholic beverages, summary depositing waste on a highway, and summary careless driving.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 27.
Possession of a controlled substance
A Towanda woman faces possession of a controlled substance charges among other charges after a traffic stop was initiated around 5:47 p.m. on July 24 on Battle Creek Road in Rome Township.
The woman was identified as 37-year-old Ashley Rebekah Shinault. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a trooper observed Shinault driving 41 mph in a marked 35 mph zone and touching the double yellow lines several times. Shinault admitted that she had a small amount of methamphetamine and a glass smoking device in the vehicle. Five bags of suspected heroin was found as well.
Shinault faces charges of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, summary exceed 35 mph in urban district by 6 mph, summary failure to keep right, and summary driving while operating suspended or revoked license.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.
Avoiding apprehension
A Mildred man faces avoiding apprehension charges after a domestic incident was reported on Aug. 11 at around 4:38 p.m. on Saxe Road in Wilmot Township.
The man was identified as 43-year-old Robert Dale Romano. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a trooper was dispatched because of a domestic incident. Upon arriving on the scene, the victim stated that they and Romano had gotten into a verbal altercation. The victim stated that Romano walked into their garage and slashed their tractor’s tires. The victim also stated that Romano repeatedly called from a restricted number and threatened to kill them. It was discovered that there was an active warrant for the arrest of Romano for a previous simple assault incident. Police came in contact with Romano but he fled from the scene. Romano was later reached by phone and he admitted to slashing the tires and fleeing from the police.
Romano faces charges of misdemeanor flight to avoid apprehension, summary harassment, and summary criminal mischief.
A preliminary hearing is not yet scheduled.
Retail theft
An Elmira woman faces retail theft charges after a retail theft was reported in progress around 6:32 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the Athens Township Walmart.
The woman was identified as 45-year-old Mina Marie Sieberkrob. According to the Athens Township police, the Walmart Asset Protection associates had placed Sieberkrob under custody because of suspected stolen items. An officer arrived on the scene and Sieberkrob admitted to the theft of items valued at a total of $484.14. According to Assett Protection, Sieberkrob was apprehended once she met up with a male subject and took possession of a bicycle. She made no attempt to pay for the bicycle and attempted to roll it out the door.
Sieberkrob faces a misdemeanor charge for retail theft.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14.
