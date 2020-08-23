DUI
A Towanda man faces two misdemeanor DUI charges as well as summary fail to keep right and careless driving following a June 12 incident.
According to Athens Borough police, 60-year-old Jeffrey Michael Burgess drove onto the railroad tracks south of Walnut Street shortly before midnight. When he could no longer drive, police said he left his car on the tracks and began walking away. That’s when police, who had witnessed the whole incident approached him. They reported that Burgess smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet, and admitted to having too much to drink that night. Police noted that standardized field sobriety testing showed signs of impairment, and blood testing showed a blood alcohol concentration of .157%.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18.
Drugs
A Sayre woman faces the misdemeanor charges of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia following an Aug. 10 incident.
According to Athens Township police, 31-year-old Elizabeth Marie Hagadorn was found in a room at the Candlewood Suites after police responded to the hotel for a man sleeping in the vehicle. A check of the vehicle’s registration showed it belonged to Hagadorn, who was wanted on two warrants. After questioning the man, police were able to find her inside the hotel and in possession of two syringes, a blue smoking pipe, and a clear plastic bag with methamphetamine.
She was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1
Domestic
A Sayre man and woman each face the charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment following an Aug. 12 domestic incident.
According to Sayre Borough police, 28-year-old Stephen Ray Benting III had been bitten on his back and right forearm. Jamie Marie Harvey, 36, showed police marks on her arm and chest, told them Benting had pulled her hair, and said biting him was the only way to keep him from attacking her
They were sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail, but both have since been freed on bond. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Sept. 1.
Trespassing
A Painted Post woman faces the misdemeanor charges of defiant trespass and stalking after showing up to a man’s Pennsylvania Avenue home again.
According to Sayre Borough police, 47-year-old Roxanne Brown said she is in love and infatuated with the man although they have never been in a relationship, and had been charged previously in relation to similar incidents. She has also been told that she is not to be at the property.
Brown was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1.
Failure to appear
A Towanda woman faces a charge of default in required appearance.
According to Towanda Borough police, 27-year-old Laura Dinelli failed to report for a 60-day sentence on June 11 at the Bradford County Correctional Facility.
She was sent to the jail on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 2.
