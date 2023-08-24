DUI
A McAlester, Okla. man faces DUI charges after allegedly driving intoxicated and following another vehicle from North Towanda to Wysox on June 15.
David Anthony Collins, 47, faces charges that include misdemeanor DUI: high rate of alcohol, misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely, summary fail to keep right and summary careless driving.
According to court documents, the incident started around 1:49 a.m. when Collins was in his parked vehicle at the North Towanda Dandy Mini Mart. The victim was parked next to him when he asked her if she “wanted to party.” She said no and drove out of the parking lot. Collins allegedly began to follow her all the way to the traffic light near the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Towanda. At a red light, he pulled his vehicle up next to hers and began yelling at her with his window down. When the light turned green, she drove across the bridge into Wysox and Collins continued to follow her. Towanda Borough police saw his vehicle on Route 6 driving erratically as he continued following the victim. They pulled him over in the Sheetz parking lot.
During the traffic stop, officers smelled alcohol from Collins’ vehicle as they approached it and he displayed signs of impairment, court documents show. Collins claimed to be coming from an airport and going to a trailer near the Riverstone Inn despite having passed it. Collins added that he was going to Sheetz to get gas. However, police noticed that his vehicle was already full of gas.
Field sobriety tests were performed and he was arrested for driving under the influence, police said. On June 26, officers learned that Collins’ BAC results were 0.145%. Collins has a preliminary hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Sept. 29 before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Assault
A Troy woman allegedly assaulted two men, including a police officer, on Aug. 16 in Towanda Borough.
Jennifer Diane Myers, 48, was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $30,000 following a reported disturbance inside a building on Main Street, according to court documents. Myers was verbally abusive towards the victim and the responding Towanda Borough police officers. As police tried to speak with Myers, she struck the victim in his left arm. She was asked to leave the building and exited with police and the victim. Once outside, she struck the victim in the chest “with full force and a closed fist.” Police placed her in handcuffs and stated that she was under arrest for assault. At one point, Myers kicked a police officer in the thigh before being placed in a patrol vehicle.
Myers faces charges that include two counts of misdemeanor simple assault and two counts of summary harassment: subject other to physical contact. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 9 a.m. on Aug. 30 before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Possession
A Towanda woman faces possession charges for an alleged incident on June 16 in Towanda Borough.
Teresa Marie Hongach, 56, is accused of possessing drugs and paraphernalia, according to court documents. Towanda Borough police saw Hongach speaking with known drug offenders in the borough around 8:10 p.m. The officers are also members of the Bradford County Drug Task Force. They received “recent information that Hongach was involved in the distribution of illegal drugs, specifically methamphetamine.”
Police pulled up to her as she walked down Pine Street. She denied having any drugs on her and consented to a search, court documents show. Officers discovered “a clear vile in her left front shirt pocket” that was suspected to be methamphetamine. She also consented to a search of her tote bag. Hongach stated that a small amount of meth and paraphernalia were inside it. Police saw “several pipes commonly used for smoking” illegal drugs in the bag. Inside it, there was also a change purse with a plastic baggie of suspected methamphetamine. The white crystal substances were weighed and found to be over three grams.
Hongach faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 27 before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Township on Dec. 2, 2022.
Daniel Leon Barr, 49, was driving erratically on Dunn Road around 10:50 p.m., according to court documents. He pulled into the Shores Sisters parking lot and Pennsylvania State Police spoke with him. Barr displayed signs of impairment and admitted to driving alcohol prior to driving. Field sobriety tests were performed and police arrested him after determining that he was incapable of driving safely.
Barr faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/BAC .08%-.10%, misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance and summary careless driving. A formal arraignment is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 before President Judge Maureen T. Beirne.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident on Jan. 22.
Erick Jonathan Vasquez-Castillo, 24, was driving erratically around 1:53 a.m. on York Avenue, according to Towanda Borough police. He was eventually pulled over on Hospital Drive in North Towanda. Police immediately smelled alcohol inside the vehicle when he rolled down his window. Officers discovered that he did not have a driver’s license. Vasquez-Castillo was asked to exit the vehicle and police noticed that he had difficulty walking. He was arrested for DUI and police later discovered that his BAC was 0.133% at the time of the incident.
Vasquez-Castillo faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: high rate of alcohol, misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely, summary careless driving, summary fail to keep right and summary driving without a license. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 29 before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
