Assault
Joshua Moore, 33, of Towanda, was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault, and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children.
Towanda Borough police said on Aug. 24, Moore repeatedly punched, kicked, and headbutted the victim before strangling him over a stolen Mountain Dew drink.
Moore was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 2.
Police pursuit
Jason Patrick White, 40, of Towanda, was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude officer, and the summary violations of reckless driving, careless driving, operating vehicle without required financial responsibility, driving while operating privilege suspended or revoked, and driving unregistered vehicle.
Towanda Borough police said on Aug. 22, at around 1:19 a.m., police were passed by a 2001 Yamaha R6 motorcycle while traveling east across the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Police turned around to pursue the motorcycle, which turned north on Main Street and continued at a high rate of speed. At times, the motorcycle reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour as the pursuit continued into North Towanda and west on Route 6. Towanda police lost sight of White around the area of the Bradford County Cemetery, but Pennsylvania State Police, who were blocking the road in the Burlington area, ended up continuing the chase and ultimately stopped him in Troy Borough, at the intersection of Elmira and Taylor streets. A run of the motorcycle’s registration came back with no record. Its VIN came back for another person, who White said he bought the motorcycle from three days prior for $2,600.
White was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $20,000 bail. He has since been freed on bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 2.
Possession
Paul Duane Ragan Jr., 31, of Monroeton, was charged with misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania State Police said on July 23, they received a report that Ragan, who was wanted, was at the Dollar General in Rome Township. Upon taking Ragan into custody, police found him in possession of a hypodermic needle and two glass pipes with methamphetamine residue.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1.
Possession of marijuana
Nathan Charles Whitford, 31, of Elmira, was charged with misdemeanor marijuana – small amount personal use and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania State Police said on July 21, at around 4 p.m., troopers were investigating a report of unsafe shooting at a Route 187 residence in Windham Township when they saw a yellow glass marijuana pipe inside a vehicle parked in the driveway. Whitford admitted that the vehicle and pipe belonged to him. Upon further searching, police found a bronze grinder with suspected marijuana residue, a black vape pen with suspected marijuana residue, a blue grinder with suspected marijuana residue, and a small amount of marijuana.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1.
Possession
Stephanie R. Dority, 38, of Wyalusing, was charged with misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania State Police said on July 15, troopers responded to a report of drug paraphernalia being found in a room at the River Stone Inn in Wysox Township. Dority had rented the room before the discovery. Police found a glass bowl with suspected methamphetamine residue, a glass methamphetamine pipe, and a glass bong.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1.
DUI
Mark David Crotsley, 39, of Granville Summit, was charged with misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance – schedule 1 – first offense, DUI: controlled substance – schedule 2 or 3 – first offense, DUI: controlled substance – metabolite – first offense, DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability – first offense, and summary operating vehicle without valid inspection.
Pennsylvania State Polie said on June 6, troopers stopped a blue 1995 BMW at the intersection of Golden Mile Road and Sullivan Street in Wysox Township after seeing that its inspection sticker was expired. Crotsley had glassy eyes and was nervous. Field sobriety testing showed signs of impairment.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 4.
DUI
Jonathan Daniel Miller, 26, of Sayre, was charged with misdemeanor DUI alcohol – .16% or higher, summary BAC .02 or greater – second offense, summary careless driving, and summary off road lighting.
Sayre Borough police said around 7:09 p.m. on Aug. 17, a patrolling officer passed a 2007 Mazda 3 on North Keystone Avenue with an illegal LED light bar on its roof and and the driver, Miller, to have a suspended license for DUI. he was stopped on Stevenson Street. Police noted that Miller had bloodshot and glossy eyes with dilated pupils, and a smell of alcohol emanated from the vehicle. Miller was taken into custody due to the results of his field sobriety testing and a preliminary breath test. He refused a blood test.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 2.
DUI
Corie Ripley, 25, of Sayre, was charged with misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance – schedule 1 – first offense, misdemeanor DUI controlled substance, misdemeanor possession or distribution of a small amount of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, summary disorderly conduct, summary careless driving, summary operating a vehicle without a valid inspection, summary driving unregistered vehicle, summary restraint systems – child booster seat, and summary driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
Sayre Borough police said on July 27, an officer was patrolling Bensley Street when they saw a Subaru Impreza make a wide turn onto Cayuta Street and drive on at a high rate of speed toward Spring Street. The vehicle had an expired registration and a child in the back that was not buckled. After stopping the vehicle, the officer could smell marijuana and saw several marijuana stems and a marijuana bud in the middle console’s coin tray, which Ripley then grabbed and threw out the window. Police also found a rubber marijuana pipe with burned residue, a small amount of marijuana, During the investigation, Ripley became irate and had to be placed into custody after refusing to calm down. Ripley had blood shot and glassy eyes and dilated pupils. She performed poorly on field sobriety testing performed at the police department and blood testing showed the presence of 18+-3 ng/mL delta-9 carboxy THC and 2.6+-.5 delta-9 THC.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 2.
DUI
Mindy B. Thomas, 40, of Waverly, was charged with misdemeanor DUI alcohol or controlled substance – general impairment, summary careless driving, summary disregard traffic lane, summary fail to keep right, and summary driving without a license.
Athens Township police said around 1:16 a.m. on Aug. 8, officers were notified about a vehicle on Route 220 swerving all over the roadway and traveling below the speed limit. An officer sitting in Greens Landing saw the vehicle and eventually pulled it over in Milan, near the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation shed.
Police said Thomas had blood shot and glassy eyes, and they could smell alcohol coming from the inside the vehicle. Thomas appeared confused and had trouble balancing as she exited the vehicle, and had a suspended New York state license.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 2.
Possession
Madeleine Juliann Dutra, 18, of Sayre, and Caden Joseph Mint, 19, of Waverly, were charged with misdemeanor possession or distribution of a small amount of marijuana. Mint was also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sayre Borough police said on Aug. 4, officers were dispatched to Plain Street for a suspicious vehicle. Athens Township police ended up responding while Sayre officers were taking care of other incidents. Upon exiting the vehicle, Mint smelled of marijuana and told police he had some in the vehicle. Police also found a large glass water bong with burned marijuana residue and a 24 ounce Twisted Tea.
Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Sept. 29.
Possession
Elizabeth Marie Hagadorn, 31, of Towanda, was charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sayre Borough police said they were helping the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office with a wanted person who they thought was staying at the Best Wester when they came into contact with Hagadorn outside the hotel. Hagadorn led police to her hotel room, where she thought the person they were looking for was staying due to a shared last name. Inside the room, police found a large water bong, methamphetamine, multiple hypodermic needles, scales, prescription pills, an ID of a known drug user, marijuana, smoking devices, and grinders.
Hagadorn was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1.
Stolen vehicle
Destiny Faith Barnes, 18, of Sayre, was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking – movable property, felony receiving stolen property, and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Sayre Borough police said on Aug. 11, police were notified that Barnes had stolen a 2020 Jeep Compass from her family’s home that she was not allowed to drive after getting another vehicle impounded.
Barnes was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 1.
Harassment
Roxanne Brown, 47, of Painted Post, was charged with misdemeanor defiant trespass actual communication to and summary harassment.
Sayre Borough police said Brown was found standing in the front yard of a Pennsylvania Avenue property where police had dealt with her before. The owner remained inside the residence and dialed 911.
Brown was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 1.
Theft
Jacob Robert-Allen Franks, 27, of Nichols, was charged with misdemeanor access device issued to another who did not authorize use and misdemeanor receiving stolen property.
Athens Township police said on Dec. 17, 2019, police came across 10 fraudulent orders placed online with Walmart while investigating other fraudulent transactions. The combined value of the orders was $2,143.54. Franks was found to have made other transactions using cards that didn’t belong to him, including $124 and $104 purchases at Lowes, and $2,108.79 over the course of several dates at Walmart.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 29.
Identity theft
Canton Borough Police have charged Jessica Bentley, 24, of Roaring Branch with identity theft and accessing a device issued to another individual who did not authorize use following an incident on Aug. 14.
According to police records, officers were dispatched to a residence in Canton Borough after reports of unlawful use of a debit card and found that Bentley had used the number of a debit card that did not belong to her to make a purchase of $280.
Court documents state that Bentley admitted to making the illegal purchase and agreed to pay back the full amount. Bentley stated that the purchase was not deliberate, that it was made due to having the card information saved on the device she used to purchase the item.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Bentley on Sept. 30 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Possession
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Damien James Kirkey, 29, of Troy with the use or possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident on July 17.
According to court records, officers were patrolling in Columbia Township around 1:35 a.m. when they witnessed two vehicles parked at the United Methodist Church and stopped to speak to the occupants as the situation seemed suspicious.
Police documents show that after identifying Kirkey and noting signs of drug use, officers conducted a pat down search of him and found a black case with a broken up pill and a jar with meth residue inside on his person.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Kirkey on Sept. 30 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.