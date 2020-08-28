Criminal mischief
Dakota Joseph Stone, 25, of Milan, was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief, summary harassment, and summary disorderly conduct.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 11 p.m. on June 30, troopers were dispatched to Sheshequin Township for a man causing problems at the Ulster Boat Launch. Stone was found intoxicated walking along Route 220 north of Bridge Street. He admitted being involved in an altercation, but couldn’t recall details of the incident. The victim said Stone had approached his pickup truck and punched him in the face through the window before damaging the driver’s side of the vehicle. The estimated damage was $1,613.61.
A formal arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 14.
Possession
Deanna Lynn McKean, 42, of Towanda, was charged with misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary operating vehicle without required financial responsibility, and summary operating vehicle without a valid inspection.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 10:20 p.m. on June 5, a trooper on patrol saw a Chevrolet Aveo traveling Route 6 in Wysox with an expired registration belonging to a Ford vehicle. Police stopped McKean near the intersection of Third Street and Bridget Street in Towanda Borough. Inside her vehicle, police found two baggies with suspected methamphetamine, four glass smoking pipes with suspected methamphetamine residue, and seven clear baggies with suspected drug residue.
A formal arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 14.
