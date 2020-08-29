Paraphernalia
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Allen Keith Houseweart, 27, of Canton with the use or possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident on July 17.
According to police records, officers were patrolling near the United Methodist Church in Austinville around 1:35 a.m. on July 17 when they observed two vehicles that appeared suspicious.
Court documents state that after making contact with Houseweart, who was inside one of the vehicles, officers identified Houseweart as having slow speech and observed a tourniquet and track mark on his arm. Houseweart admitted that the mark was a track mark but told police there was nothing illegal in the car.
During a search of Housewart’s vehicle police found a digital scale, two hypodermic needles, a glass pipe with marijuana residue, another glass pipe, eight q-tips, a blue plastic straw, two Alprazolam pills and an oxycodone pill, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Houseweart also had a warrant out for his arrest from the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Houseweart on Sept. 30 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
