Disorderly conduct
Otto Raymond Miller, 51, of Sayre, was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense, misdemeanor disorderly conduct engage in fighting, and summary public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
Athens Township police said around 2:28 p.m. on Aug. 26, they received a call for an intoxicated man who had cut his wrist with a knife. Upon responding to the Robb Street property, Miller was on the porch, visibly intoxicated, and attempting to put his shoes on. He told police he needed to go to behavioral science and speak with a doctor. At different times while being escorted to the police vehicle and then into the hospital, Miller became agitated and disrespectful, using offensive language, and had to be warned to calm down or he would be arrested. Miller ended up being placed into custody.
Miller was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $30,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13.
Retail theft
Dion David Derrig, 58, of Athens, was charged with felony retail theft and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Athens Township police said on Aug. 25, an officer was called to Walmart for an attempted retail theft. Derrig had been observed taking the tags off of three wrenches, valued at $66.99, and then concealing them before continuing his shopping. Derrig was stopped by asset protection after paying for some merchandise, but not the wrenches. Police noted that Derrig had previously pleaded guilty to retail theft in 2008 and was found guilty of retail theft in 2012.
Derrig was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $65,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1.
Retail theft/DUI
Jerome Devain Burgess, 37, of Owego, and Kenneth Martin Johnson, 27, of Waverly, were both charged with misdemeanor retail theft.
Athens Township police said on Aug. 24, they received a report of a retail theft at Walmart and that the suspects had fled the store in a white sedan. Police spotted the vehicle on Elmira Street and stopped it on Westbrook Street. Johnson and Burgess were both passengers. Police said the men had tried leaving the store with a cart with $794.44 in merchandise without paying for it, although they ended up leaving the cart at the store.
Burgess and Johnson were sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $20,000 bail. Their preliminary hearings were scheduled for Sept. 1.
The driver of the vehicle, a white Mercury Sable, was Greg Allen Whalen, 43, of Waverly. He was charged with misdemeanor DUI general impairment/incapable of driving safely – second offense, summary driving without a license, summary driving unregistered vehicle, and summary improper display plate.
Police said the plates on the vehicle came back for a 2002 Dodge Dakota and that Whalen admitted that he didn’t have a valid driver’s license. Police also noted that Whalen smelled strongly of alcohol, had bloodshot and glassy eyes, slow movements, and slow speech. After performing poorly on field sobriety testing, Whalen admitted to police that he had two tall beers an hour before the incident.
Whalen was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $20,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1.
Prohibited firearm possession following chase in store
Justin Paul Smith, 32, of Pine Valley, New York, was charged with the felonies of possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, and possess firearm with manufacturer number altered, along with the misdemeanors of theft by deception – false impression, intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, Klarc David House, 28, of Campbell, New York, was charged with the felonies of possession of firearm prohibited (two counts), firearms not to be carried without a license (two counts), and possess firearm with manufacturer number altered, along with the misdemeanors of theft by deception – false impression, tamper with/fabricate physical evidence, resist arrest, intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered (two counts), and use/possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts),
Athens Township police said around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 23, they were called to Walmart for a man who had returned a camera system with the wrong product in the box. Smith, who was in the asset protection office regarding the return, said he was returning the item for House, who had an expired license and had returned too many items recently. Police were able to locate House using the store’s video surveillance, but when police yelled to get his attention, he took off running through the clothing aisle and across the store. House then attempted to go through a checkout lane, but encountered people checking out , allowing police to take him into custody after a short struggle. A shopper told police they found a firearm in the clothing area where House had ran from. House was also found with a bag of methamphetamine in his pocket.
A search of the rental vehicle they were in, which was registered in Smith’s girlfriend’s name, found a bag of methamphetamine; a magazine to the H&R .25 caliber handgun found in the store; a silver .410 break action Snake Charmer firearm with scratched off serial numbers, a taped handle, sawed off barrel and stock; a digital scale; a number of small baggies commonly used to package controlled substances; and checks signed on the back for Smith. Police noted that neither Smith nor House have a permit to carry and conceal firearms.
Possession
Paul Duane Ragan, 31, of Towanda, was charged with misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor false identification to law enforcement officer.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 10:20 p.m. on June 5, a trooper on patrol saw a Chevrolet Aveo traveling west on Route 6 in Wysox Township. The vehicle’s registration came back to a 1997 Ford that was expired as of March 31, 2014. The vehicle was stopped near the intersection of Bridge Street and Third Street in Towanda Borough. Ragan, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was sweating profusely and had large dilated pupils, and admitted to using methamphetamine in the past hour. In the vehicle, police found seven hypodermic needles – one containing a clear liquid – that Ragan said he uses to inject methamphetamine.
A formal arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 14.
Possession
Richard Adam Wood, 26, of Towanda, was charged with misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary driving a vehicle without a license, and summary operating a vehicle without a valid inspection.
Pennsylvania State Police said just after 7 p.m. on June 5, a trooper stopped a 1990 red Jeep Wrangler near the intersection of Canton Avenue and Locust Street after a check showed it with an expired inspection sticker. Wood, the driver, also told police he had a suspended license and no insurance on the vehicle. During a search, police found a small glass vial with a gold top containing suspected methamphetamine residue. Wood said he keeps meth in the vial. Police also found a Big pen cylinder, which wood said he uses to smoke meth with.
Wood was formally arraigned on Aug. 24.
Criminal mischief
Amanda Maria Figard, 28, of Towanda, was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief and summary criminal mischief,
Pennsylvania State Police said around 7:15 p.m. on June 9, a trooper was dispatched to a Reuter Boulevard property in North Towanda where Figard had smashed the passenger side rear window of a Honda Civic belonging to the victim and a garage bay door that was severely dented. Figard said she smashed the window to try and get cigarettes she believed were in the car. Video from a neighbor’s surveillance camera showed Figard trying to ram the garage door with her body. She told police she was trying to get “something” from the garage.
A formal arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 14.
DUI
Justin Michael Terway, 28, of Dushore, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor DUI alcohol or controlled substance, misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children, and summary careless driving.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 12:15 a.m. on May 23, a trooper on patrol saw a silver 1999 Subaru Legacy traveling west on Route 6 in Towanda Borough. Following the vehicle, police discovered the owner of the vehicle, Terway, had two failure to pay warrants. Terway pulled into the Roadway inn Motel parking lot and admitted to drinking a six pack of beer in his hotel room, and then having a few more sips from a container in the car. Police noted that Terway had glassy eyes, slurred speech, and smelled of alcohol. He also had two juveniles in the back seat. A blood test revealed a blood alcohol concentration of .134%.
Terway was formally arraigned on Aug. 27.
