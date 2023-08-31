DUI
A Wyalusing man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough on Aug. 4.
Isaac Joseph Palmer, 19, was allegedly driving while intoxicated around 10:45 p.m., according to Towanda Borough police. He threw a beer out of his truck window while at a red light in Ulster. His truck had a tinted cover on its license plate and the taillight was not working. At one point, he drove 42 mph in a 25 mph zone.
Police initiated a traffic stop at Park Street, but Palmer didn’t pull over until they were near Washington Street, according to court documents. Officers smelled alcohol from the truck and saw Palmer display signs of impairment. The truck had three occupants in it at the time. Field sobriety tests were performed and he was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Officers also saw several empty beers behind the driver’s seat of the truck. Authorities later discovered that Palmer’s BAC was 0.145.
Palmer faces charges that include misdemeanor DUI: high rate of alcohol, summary careless driving, summary restrictions on alcoholic beverages, summary no rear lights and summary purchase of alcohol by minor. A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 13 before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Disorderly conduct
A man from Galeton, Potter County, faces disorderly conduct charges for an incident on Monday, Aug. 28 in Towanda Borough.
Nathaniel Scott Setzer, 32, allegedly touched himself inappropriately under the Veterans Memorial Bridge near Merrill Parkway around 4:18 p.m., according to Towanda Borough police. When police officers arrived, he screamed at them and refused to identify himself. He walked away and screamed obscenities in public. Officers proceeded to arrest him for disorderly conduct and later discovered that he had four active arrest warrants.
Setzer was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $35,000. He faces charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct: obscene language/gesture, misdemeanor disorderly conduct: hazardous/physical offense and summary public drunkenness/similar misconduct. A preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 13 before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Assault
A Towanda man faces assault charges for an alleged incident during the early hours of Aug. 20 in Towanda Borough.
Gregory James Vandyke, 43, was in a verbal argument with the victim that turned violent inside a borough residence, according to Towanda Borough police. Vandyke struck the victim in the left side of her face with an open hand. He proceeded to grab her phone and smash it. Police received a distressed phone call from the victim around 12:31 a.m.
When police arrived at the residence, Vandyke and the victim were on the front porch, according to court documents. As police exited their patrol vehicle, Vandyke walked into the residence. He proceeded to run through the backyard and jump a fence.
Vandyke has unsecured bail set at $85,000. He faces two counts of misdemeanor simple assault and one count of summary harassment: subject other to physical contact. A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Sept. 13 before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
