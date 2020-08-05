DUI
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte have charged Skyler Bouck, 27, of Newburg, Maryland, with DUI following a traffic stop on July 31.
According to police, troopers pulled over Bouck’s vehicle while traveling South on Route 220 in Laporte Township for title 75 violations at approximately 3:38 p.m. Police reported that Bouck showed signs of intoxication while communicating with him. In a search of the vehicle police obtained a bag of marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle.
Harassment
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte have arrested a 32-year-old Mildred man on charges of harassment following an investigation on July 31.
According to police, a complaint of harassment was lodged on the morning of July 31 and the investigation led police to charge the Mildred man.
Single vehicle crash
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte reported a single vehicle crash that took place in Fox Township on the morning of July 31.
According to police, Maggie Miller, 25, of Carrollton, Ohio, was traveling south on State Route 154 in a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado when her front right tire blew out. The vehicle traveled off the road into a drainage ditch and suffered disabling damages before coming to final rest in the ditch. The driver suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to a Troy hospital by Endless Wings VFC.
Harassment
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte have arrested a 33-year-old Wilkes-Barre man on charges of harassment following an investigation on July 28.
According to police, troopers responded to a call regarding a dispute between two parties at a Colley Township residence on Main Street at approximately 1:20 p.m. Police determined a brief physical altercation took place, leading to the charges.
Burglary
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte are investigating a burglary that took place at a Jackson Street residence in Cherry Township in late July.
Troopers have determined that the residence was burglarized between July 24-29 and are asking anyone in the community with information to contact State Police in Laporte.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.