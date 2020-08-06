Troy DUI
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Justin R. Marshall, 36, of Canton, with two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and three related charges following an incident on March 3.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, when officers pulled Marshall over for traffic violations as he operated a Chevrolet Trailblazer in Troy Township on March 3, Marshall informed them that he had no valid driver’s license.
Police records show that while speaking to Marshall, officers noted that they smelled the odor of burnt marijuana and a “strong odor of cologne,” saw a bottle of cologne on the passenger seat and witnessed Marshall acting “visibly shaken, nervous, very anxious” as well as him having very rapid speech and bloodshot and watery eyes.
Marshall failed standardized field testing and submitted to a blood test which showed 11-Hydroxy Delta-9 THC, Delta-9 Carboxy THC and Delta-9 THC in his system, according to court records.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Marshall on June 19 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
