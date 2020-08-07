Theft
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested Bobbie Jo Johnson, 33, of Towanda, on charges of theft after an investigation into approximately $300 in cash stolen from Corporate America Family Credit Union on Reuter Boulevard in North Towanda Township on July 13.
Single vehicle wreck
Pennsylvania state Police in Towanda reported that a single vehicle wreck took place on Goose Hollow Road in Sheshequin Township on July 18. According to police, a 17-year-old male was traveling south and failed to negotiate a sharp curve on the road. The 2004 General Motors Savannah exited the road on the right and came to rest in a ditch. The juvenile driving had suspected minor injuries and Justin Fulmer, 21, of Sugar Run, suffered suspected moderate injuries, according to police.
Single vehicle crash
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda reported that a single vehicle wreck occurred on Route 220 near Brocktown Road in Monroe Township on July 22 at approximately 10:47 p.m.
According to police, Steven Spencer, 43, of Wyalusing, was traveling south in a 1997 Ford F-150XLT when he fell asleep at the wheel causing the truck to travel off the roadway and strike a guide rail. No injuries were reported in the wreck.
Trespassing
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating an instance of trespassing that occurred on Route 514 in Granville Township on July 30.
According to police, two unidentified males were caught on surveillance footage gaining access to a residence overnight. No items were missing from the home. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Possession
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested Kyle Burkholder, 23, of Rome, on charges of drug possession following a traffic stop at the intersection of Route 6 and Coolbaugh Road in Wysox Township on the evening of July 2.
According to police, Burkholder was taken into custody for DUI and Act 64 violations at approximately 9:26 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.