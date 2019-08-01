DUI
Christopher MacDonald Stewart, 53, of Sparland, Illinois, faces a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance and multiple summary violations after a July 29 traffic stop.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Stewart had been driving erratically along Sheshequin Road, and went into the opposite lane of travel while crossing the James Street bridge. Police noted that Stewart smelled of alcohol, his eyes were bloodshot, had slurred speech, and struggled to walk.
Stewart was unable to complete standard field sobriety testing and refused chemical blood testing, according to police.
He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr and sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 7.
Drug paraphernalia
Edward John McGowan, 38, of Towanda, faces a misdemeanor charge of use/possession of drug paraphernalia after being arrested on a warrant.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Towanda police spotted McGowan walking down Main Street and knew he had active AOPC warrants out for his arrest. Police found a metal smoking device, a glass smoking device, a plastic smoking device and a wooden smoking device with burned residue inside in McGowan’s possession.
He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr on July 30. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 7.
Theft
Angelique Sybil Fretz, 44, of Monroeton, faces the misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking or disposition and receiving stolen property.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Fretz had stolen an HP laptop, camcorder, cell phone, Playstation 2, Playstation 4 games, a Milwaukee drill, vehicle scan tool, camera, with a combined value of around $710 from a home in New Albany Borough after being left alone there on July 25.
Fretz was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley and sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 7 in District Court 42-3-03.
Simple assault
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Travis Clyde Belcher, 26, of Athens, with simple assault, harassment and theft by unlawful taking following an incident on July 29.
According to police records, Belcher was approached at his residence on Satterlee Street after officers received a report around 1:40 a.m. that he had assaulted a victim at Dandy Mini Mart.
Police found Belcher outside of his residence and he stated that he had been in an argument on the phone with the victim but never struck her, and when officers asked why she had a bump on the back of her held Belcher said he did not know, according to court documents.
Police records show that it was reported that Belcher had been watching the victim at her workplace and followed her when she left and would not leave her alone when asked. He allegedly asked for her phone and when told no he grabbed her by the hair and punched her in the back of her head as well as choking her, hitting her in the face and stealing a body pillow from her.
The victim had a lump on the rear right side of her head, according to court records.
Court documents state that Belcher confessed to having a bag of methamphetamine in a location not disclosed in the police record and officers later found a small glass pipe and two bags of .2 grams of methamphetamine each as well as two empty baggies.
Belcher was arraigned with a bail of $50,000 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 13 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
