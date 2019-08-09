Contraband
Bradford County Detectives have charged Manley Charles Chapman, 30 of Troy with possession of a controlled substance and contraband/controlled substance following an incident on March 2 at the Bradford County Correctional Facility.
According to court documents, an officer at BCCF found a clear wrapper containing a clear powder and crystals later identified as methamphetamine within an inmate who stated that Chapman had brought it inside the facility.
Police records state that after Chapman was detained from his residence in February associated with charges of possession, packaging and sale of methamphetamine his anus appeared red and irritated during a search and officers suspected an unknown amount of methamphetamine had been inserted into Chapman’s anus based on events at his residence during arrest where he “had the opportunity to conceal the methamphetamine.”
After the incident at BCCF in March, several inmates having access to Chapman were suspected to have used methamphetamine and eventually admitted to using the drug in the facility, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Police documents show that another inmate signed a written statement with Athens Police Department in April indicating that they knew of a conversation at BCCF on March 2 wherein Chapman stated he had inserted “a little over an ounce of (methamphetamine) in his rectum while the police were downstairs” and that Chapman had distributed the drug “to get rid of it and have his hands clean of it” for $50 or $50 worth of commissary per gram.
Chapman was arrested and arraigned with a bail set at $40,000 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for August 7 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Simple assault
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Kimberly Anne Bilbrey, 43 of Gillett and Troy Lee Bilbrey, 23 of Gillett with simple assault and harassment following an incident at their residence on July 16.
According to police records, officers were dispatched to the Gillett residence after receiving a report of physical violence and found that Troy was in his bedroom on the telephone when Kimberly entered the room to feed a lizard and they engaged in a verbal argument before Kimberly slapped Troy in the face and a mutual physical altercation followed that left both parties with visible physical injury to their faces.
Kimberly sustained scrapes to the neck, a broken set of dentures and a lip cut while Troy sustained scratches to the face, according to court documents.
Both Kimberly and Troy Bilbrey were arrested and arraigned with released on own recognizance bail and preliminary hearings scheduled for July 31 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Theft
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Kara Ann Vargeson, 31 of Tioga, Pennsylvania with theft by unlawful taking or disposition following an incident on July 12.
According to police records, Vargeson has been charged after a report that $295 was missing from the cash bag at Pump and Pantry Mini Mart.
Court documents state that Vargeson told two other managers not to count the cash bag, that she would do it when she returned to work on July 12, which was against store policy. When managers checked the bag after she left, they found that $295 out of the $500 that was supposed to be in the bag was missing.
A member of the store’s leadership reported that when they confronted Vargeson about the missing money she offered to pay the money back to the store, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Police reports show that when an officer called Vargeson on July 15 and spoke with her “at length about this incident” she repeatedly stated that she would “just plead guilty to get this over with” and when the officer stated that there were “numerous reasons why she could have taken this money” she responded with words to the effect of “if that’s what you want me to say than, yes, I took it.”
Vargeson is summoned for a preliminary hearing on September 4 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.