Sayre drug paraphernalia
Joseph Terwilliger, 27, and Jessica Camerline, 33, of Waverly are facing drug paraphernalia related charges following an incident in Sayre on Aug. 4.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sayre Borough police stopped the vehicle Terwilliger was driving for failing to use a right turn signal and a faulty registration plate. Terwilliger was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and Camerline’s purse contained seven hypodermic needles, one red plastic snort tube and two plastic containers with swabs. Terwilliger had three active warrants and a suspended driver’s license.
Terwilliger is facing charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of controlled substance by per not regulation, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary violation driving without a license, summary violation turning movements and required signals and summary violation driving unregistered vehicle.
Camerline is facing a charge of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
They both have preliminary hearings on Sept. 10 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Sayre DUI reported
Derek Matson, 32, of Monroeton is facing DUI and drug possession related charges following an incident on Shepard Road on July 23.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sayre Borough police witnessed Matson driving with no rear brake lights or license plate lights. Matson was stopped and was seen throwing objects in and around the vehicle as officers approached. Matson displayed signs of being under the influence of a stimulant and admitted to having drug paraphernalia in the trunk of the vehicle. Matson also admitted to having two active warrants. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle and Matson was taken for a blood draw which revealed the presence of amphetamine, methamphetamine and THC.
Matson is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — schedule two or three — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — metabolite — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — impaired ability — first offense, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by per not regulation, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary violation driving while BAC .02 or greater while license is suspended and summary violation lighting equipment regulations.
Matson has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 10 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Sayre DUI
Taylor Giggee, 21, of Columbia Cross Roads is facing DUI related charges following an incident on Mohawk Street in Sayre on July 4.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sayre Borough police witnessed Giggee cross the yellow and white lines several times and had a mirror dangling from the side of the vehicle attached by duct tape. Giggee is accused of displaying signs of being under the influence and failed a standard field sobriety test. Giggee was taken for a blood draw which revealed the presence of THC.
Giggee is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — schedule one — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — metabolite — first offense and summary violation promulgation vehicle equipment standards.
Giggee has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 13 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.