Athens DUI
Dustin Wright, 33, Corning is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — impaired ability — first offense and summary violation trespass by motor vehicle following an incident on Wilawana Road in Athens on Aug. 8.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Athens Township police were dispatched to Wilawana Road for a driver asleep in a vehicle in the lawn of a residence. Athens Township police found Wright asleep in the vehicle and asked him to perform a standard field sobriety test after giving signs of impairment. Wright was taken for a blood draw after the test.
Wright has a formal arraignment on Sept. 5 with Judge Evan Williams.
Sayre prohibited offensive weapon
Rosemary Scholes, 52, of Sayre is facing drug possession and prohibited weapon related charges following an incident on Sunset Street in Sayre on Aug. 19.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sayre Borough police were dispatched after receiving a call from State Parole for assistance. Scholes was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a black taser.
Scholes is facing charges of misdemeanor make repairs/sell/etc. offensive weapon, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor intentional possession of controlled substance by per not regulation.
Scholes has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 24 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Athens retail theft
Joshua Barber, 33, of Barton is facing charges of misdemeanor retail theft — take merchandise in the second degree and misdemeanor receiving stolen property in the second degree following an incident at Tops Market in Athens on July 12.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Athens Township police were dispatched to Tops Market for the report of a retail theft. Barber is accused of taking batteries from the store and leaving before Loss Prevention could contact him. Barber has a previous charge of retail theft.
Barber has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 24 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Tuscarora simple assault
Nichole Petrikonis, 47, and Joseph Petrikonis III of Laceyville are facing charges of simple assault related charges following an incident in Tuscarora on Aug. 11.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to an Edinger Hill Road residence for a physical domestic involving weapons. Joseph was found with blood on his clothing and face with visible bleeding coming from his hands. The affidavit states that Joseph told a trooper that Nichole had cut him with a meat cleaver on his hand and that he had not touched a firearm during the incident. Nichole claimed that Joseph had hit her on the face and that she did not hit him with a cleaver. Nichole also claimed that Joseph had a pistol on his hip during the argument and threatened to kill her, but did not draw the weapon. The gun and cleaver were both found to have blood on them. Fresh blood was found on the magazine in the firearm.
Nichole Petrikonis is facing charges of misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree and summary violation harassment — subject other to physical contact.
Joseph Petrikonis III is facing charges of misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree, misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and summary violation harassment — subject other to physical contact.
Nichole Petrikonis is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $2,500 bail and had a preliminary hearing on Aug. 20 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Joseph Petrikonis III posted $50,000 bail and had preliminary hearing on Aug. 20 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
