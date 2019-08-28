Windham Center DUI
Matthew Bamann, 26, of Warren Center is facing DUI related charges following an incident on Battle Creek Road in Windham Township on July 6.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to an accident where the driver lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason on the northeastern edge of the roadway before striking a sign/mailbox and a large tree. The vehicle came to rest in the side lawn of a residence at the intersection of Johnson Road. A full case of Bud Light beer was found on the driver’s side rear seat and Bamann admitted to drinking and driving, according to court documents. A blood draw was taken at the hospital which revealed a .253 percent blood alcohol content and the presence of THC.
Bamann is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — schedule one — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — combination alcohol/drugs — first offense, summary violation fail to keep right and summary violation driving at safe speed.
Bamann has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 17 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Wysox drug paraphernalia
Paxton Fitch, 18, of Wysox is facing drug paraphernalia related charges following an incident in Wysox on June 21.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police observed a black Honda Civic traveling on Route 6 with a burnt out passenger’s side headlight. Finch was the passenger of the vehicle and marijuana was found in the passenger’s side glove compartment along with a smoking device in a bag in the trunk. A grinding tool was found on the backseat with residue on it.
Fitch is facing charges of misdemeanor marijuana — small amount personal use and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fitch has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 27 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Wyalusing DUI
Matthew Harkness, 22, of Wysox is facing DUI related charges following an incident on Ciagett Road in Wyalusing on June 25.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police witnessed a man slumped over in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running on Ciagett Road. A trooper attempted to waken Harkness multiple times before he got up and was startled by the trooper’s presence, according to court documents. Harkness was asked to perform a standard field sobriety test and was placed into custody for DUI. Methamphetamine was found in Harkness’s seat and a glass jar containing marijuana was found in the center console. A glass pipe was found in a bag on the passenger seat. A blood draw was taken which revealed the presence of amphetamines, methamphetamine, alprazolam and THC.
Harkness is facing charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by per not regulation, misdemeanor marijuana — small amount personal use, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — schedule one — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — schedule two or three — first offense and summary violation careless driving.
Harkness has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 27 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Sayre simple assault
Ramond Saxer, 41, of Waverly is facing simple assault related charges following an incident on Hayden Street in Sayre on Aug. 23.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sayre Borough police were contacted by a victim who stated that Saxer assaulted them. The victim claimed to have given Saxer a ride to the doctors at his request, although a protection from abuse order was issued out of New York. Saxer is accused of hitting the victim’s face after the victim denied taking him for food and stated that she would only take him to the doctor’s. The victim told Saxer to leave the vehicle and he is accused of refusing to do so. The victim parked the vehicle and was pushed by Saxer before returning a push and running into the nearby building for help.
Saxer is facing charges of misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense in the third degree and summary violation harassment — subject other to physical contact.
Saxer is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 3 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Wysox criminal mischief
Tiffany Rinebold, 32, of Athens is facing criminal mischief related charges following an incident in Wysox on June 25.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a report of criminal mischief. The victim told troopers that Rinebold had poured sugar into his gas tank while the vehicle was parked at his trailer. Rinebold is further accused of taking the vehicle without permission beforehand. Rinebold does not possess a driver’s license.
Rinebold is facing charges of misdemeanor criminal mischief in the third degree, misdemeanor unauthorized use of motor/other vehicles and summary violation driving without a license.
Rinebold has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 17 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
