Ridgebury Community Park mischief
Charges are pending against two juveniles after Pennsylvania State Police received a report of criminal mischief on Aug. 2 at the Ridgebury Community Park.
According to police, the lock was broken on the park’s storage shed. Several items had been taken from the shed and placed in a nearby cornfield that had also been damaged. Police said both juveniles — a 13-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy — confessed to the acts.
Drug possession
Thomas A. Matlack, 40, of Erin, faces the misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts) after Athens Township police found him in a truck parked alongside the Dandy Mini Mart in Wilawana with his head tilted to the side during the early morning hours of Aug. 4.
While checking on the welfare of the driver, police said Matlack showed signs of being under the influence of methamphetamine or a similar stimulant and was unable to produce a driver’s license when asked. Police also noticed the handle of a machete sticking up near the center console.
According to police, Matlack later admitted to using methamphetamine five days prior and said he was detoxing. A search of his vehicle uncovered a clear jar that smelled of marijuana, a clip for a .22 caliber rifle and several live rounds. Police also searched Matlack and found a blue plastic zip lock baggie containing a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.
Matlack was arraigned in District Court 42-3-02 and sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 13.
Retail theft
Heidi Nicole Benjamin, 32, of Elmira, faces the misdemeanor charges of retail theft, receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy following a May 16 incident at Walmart in Athens Township.
According to township police, Benjamin was one of two women who grabbed a storage tote and then filled it with approximately $517 worth of items before walking out of the store. Township police were in the store on Aug. 6 when they noticed a woman, Benjamin, who looked like one of the women in the surveillance footage.
Benjamin was taken to the Bradford County Correctional Facility where she was unable to post bail, according to court documents. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 20 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Assault
Stanley Allen Wright, 49, of Athens, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after punching a victim in the chest and dragging her during a July 11 incident, according to Athens Borough police.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10.
Simple assault
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Dillion Eli Fiske, 29 of Waverly with simple assault and harassment following an incident on July 1.
According to court documents, officers responded to a residence on the Berwick Turnpike in Ridgebury Township after receiving a report of assault and were told that a victim was punched in the face by Fiske.
Officers observed the victim to be bleeding from a hole in the face where they believed a tooth went through the cheek and were told that Fiske struck the victim on the left side of the face with a closed fist, according to court documents.
Police records state that a witness told police they witnessed Fiske punch the victim in the face and Fiske later admitted to the action.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Fiske on Aug. 28 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Disorderly conduct
The Towanda State Police Patrol Unit arrested Autumn McPherson, 23, of Canton, after she allegedly started a physical altercation at the Troy Fair on July 27 according to a Pennsylvania State Police public information report. She was charged with a summary offense.
DUI
The Laporte Patrol Unit of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Jason Owens, 44, of New Albany, on suspicion of DUI on June 3 at the intersection of Nordmont Road and Route 220. According to the public information report, Owens was pulled over for a traffic violation and upon contact he was determined to be under the influence. Owens is charged with DUI, possession of marijuana and summary traffic violations. Also included in the public information report, it was determined that the passenger of the vehicle was wanted out of Bradford County and was subsequently taken into custody.
Theft of motor vehicle
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a report of a stolen 2002 Back Yamaha Banshee. The vehicle belongs to Cody Groover of Canton according to the public information report. Anyone with information is requested to contact PSP Towanda at (570) 265-2186 and speak with Trooper Hurchick. The theft happened between July 18-19.
DUI crash
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Dylan Strohl, 22, of Ulster, with a DUI following a single vehicle accident on Route 220 in North Towanda Township on July 5. According to the report, Strohl was traveling northbound on Route 220 when he allowed his vehicle to impact a guardrail along the Patterson Blvrd off ramp. Strohl is also charged with related traffic offenses.
DUI
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Tammy Vanderpool, 52, of Rome, with DUI following an incident on July 5. According to the public information report, police responded to the Bradford Towne Centre in Wysox for a report of an unresponsive female. The operator was found to be in control of the vehicle and under the influence of a controlled substance.
