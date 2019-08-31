Wysox drug possession
Paul Ragan Jr., 30, of Towanda is facing drug possession related charges following an incident in Wysox on June 22.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police witnessed a vehicle miss a turn it displayed with a left turn signal before pulling off to the side of the road. A trooper pulled behind the vehicle to see if they needed directions, according to the affidavit. The trooper found Ragan in the passenger seat with a digital scale and glass smoking pipe on his lap. Ragan was found in possession of needles and suspected methamphetamine.
Ragan is facing charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of controlled substance by per not regulation and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ragan is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 4 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Wysox drug paraphernalia
Joshua Benjamin, 36, of Towanda is facing drug paraphernalia related charges following an incident on Dogwood Lane in Wysox on July 30.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the residence to investigate a group of people standing outside of the residence. Upon talking with the home renter, the residence was searched. Drug paraphernalia was found on top of a dresser in the residence before Benjamin was found hiding behind a doorway. Benjamin was found to have a recent warrant and had drug paraphernalia on his person, according to the affidavit.
Benjamin is facing charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of controlled substance by per not regulation and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Benjamin has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 17 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
