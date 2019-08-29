Wysox retail theft
Ashley Sibley, 30, of Wysox is facing a charge of misdemeanor retail theft — take merchandise in the second degree following an incident at a gas station on Golden Mile Road in Wysox on Aug. 24.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched for a reported inactive retail theft. Sibley is accused of taking three self-serve ice cream items and three soda bottles before attempting to conceal them in a purse. Sibley was confronted by a manager, but left the scene anyway.
Sibley is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $2,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 10 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Wyalusing drug paraphernalia
Austin Gowin, 26, of Wyalusing and Ashley Belcher, 31, of Meshoppen are facing drug paraphernalia related charges following an incident at a gas station in Wyalusing on June 20.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police did a registration check of Gowin’s vehicle before he left the gas station and it showed he had an expired license. A traffic stop was initiated and a search of the vehicle resulted in a digital scale and a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue being found in the center console. Belcher, the passenger of the vehicle, had a purse which contained methamphetamine, seven tramadol hydrochloride pills, two cyclobenzaprine hydrochloride pills, one empty capsule, 12 tramadol hydrochloride pills, a syringe, two plastic straws with residue and other drug paraphernalia.
Gowin is facing a charge of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Belcher is facing charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by per not regulation and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gowin and Belcher have preliminary hearings on Sept. 24 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Wyalusing DUI
Alfred Jones, 65, of Friendsville is facing DUI related charges following an incident on Route 706 in Wyalusing on July 7.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police witnessed Jones travel across the white line and almost strike a guide rail on the roadside. A traffic stop was conducted and Jones is accused of displaying signs of being under the influence. Jones refused a blood draw at that time.
Jones is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: general impairment of driving safely — first offense, summary violation disregard traffic lane and summary violation careless driving.
Jones has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 27 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
