Drug arrests
Three Waverly residents were arrested on Aug. 6 for illegal drug activity and sales following a six-month investigation, according to Waverly police.
Janis A. Stevenson, 46, David A. Crawn, 30, and Steven J. Shaffer, 62, were each charged with felony criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree. Stevenson also faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, while Crawn faces an additional felony charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, police said. They were all arraigned in the Tioga County Court on Aug. 6 and sent to the Tioga County Jail without bail to await further legal action.
