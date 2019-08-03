DUI ATV crash
A Rome woman faces two misdemeanor DUI charges and a number of summary violations following an ATV accident in early June that left her unconscious.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 50-year-old Cindy Lee Coleman has been riding ATVs with another person and stopped at a neighbor’s house. She ended up leaving the other rider to head back to the house, but police said she was traveling too fast for what she could handle and wrecked while turning from Woodland Lake Road onto Son Jones Road in Pike Township.
Police said she was unconscious and was being treated inside an ambulance when they arrived on scene. They also smelled alcohol on her. The other rider, who had found her and rolled the ATV off of her before going to a neighbor’s home to call 911, admitted they had two or three beers before heading out on the ATVs. Police noted that Coleman’s BAC was 0.161%.
The summary violations that Coleman faces stem from driving the ATV without registration or insurance, not driving at a safe speed, operating the ATV on a road not posted for ATV use, and carelessly operating the vehicle.
She was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton on July 29. A preliminary hearing is scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr on Sept. 13.
DUI
Austen Allyn McGee, 28, of Dushore, faces two misdemeanor DUI charges as well as the summary violations of careless driving and driving on roadways laned for traffic following a late night accident on June 15 at the intersection of Echo Beach Road and Route 187.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, a silver SUV was turning left from Route 187 onto Echo Beach Road when they side swiped a woman’s vehicle. About an hour after responding to the scene, police were notified about a driver sleeping in a silver SUV about two miles north of the crash scene. Police found the vehicle in the parking lot of the Wysox Dandy Mini Mart. Speaking with the driver, police noted that McGee smelled of alcohol, was hard to understand, and his eyes were glossy and bloodshot. Black paint was also found on the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Police said McGee showed signs of impairment while performing standard field sobriety testing.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 13 before Magisterial Judge Todd Carr.
Stalking
Mark Allen Leonard, 63, of Sayre, was charged with the misdemeanors of stalking and loitering after Sayre police had received a report on July 25 that he had made various threats to the victim, siphoned gasoline from their truck, cut their dog leads, and was caught on the property by a trail cam after being told to stay away by police. Police noted that these incidents began early in July.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 3 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Criminal trespass
Mark F. Kreider, 48, of Athens, faces the misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass/simple trespasser and disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense following a July 21 in which Kreider wouldn’t leave a downtown Sayre bar.
According to Sayre police, Kreider had tried to start fights with patrons and still would not leave after the establishment called a taxi for him. Police were able to get him outside, but then had to place him up against the wall and handcuff him after he tried pushing past police to get back inside.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 3 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Possession of a controlled substance
Kylene Renea Robinson, 22, of Sayre, faces the charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after Sayre police responded to a South Elmer Avenue home on July 29 where they saw a female lying on the grass.
According to court documents, a witness said Robinson had been using a lot of methamphetamine. Another witness said she had been screaming, threw her personal items on the ground, and laid down in the grass when she heard that police were coming. Police also discovered that she had a warrant out for her arrest from the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.
Police uncovered a bag of pills (acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate with different labels), 13 hypodermic needles, two glass methamphetamine pipes with residue, two plastic bags with methamphetamine, and a plastic snort tube.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 3 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Aggravated assault
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Andrew John Matthews, 42 of Sayre with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment following an incident on Aug. 1.
According to police records, Matthews was arrested following a report of him threatening a victim with a box cutter knife in North Towanda Township. Police found a box cutter knife on the passenger side floor of the vehicle Matthews was a passenger in when arrested.
Matthews was arraigned with bail set at $100,000 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 14 before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Possession
Towanda Borough Police have charged Emery Frederick Johnson Jr., 33, of Towanda with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance following an incident on July 31.
According to police records, Johnson was found to be in possession of a bag with approximately 8.5 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket and another 1.5 grams of methamphetamine in his wallet while in custody.
Johnson was arraigned with bail set at $30,000 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.