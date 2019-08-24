Troy drug paraphernalia
Daniel Heeman, 36, of Canton is facing drug paraphernalia related charges following an incident on Canton Street in Troy on July 17.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Troy Borough police detained Heeman on a felony warrant upon him arriving to a Canton Street location. Heeman was discovered to have driven a vehicle with a suspended license and the vehicle contained suspected methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia such as plastic baggies.
Heeman is facing charges of felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, misdemeanor use/possession drug paraphernalia, summary violation driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, summary violation operating vehicle without valid inspection and summary violation operating vehicle without required financial responsibility.
Heeman is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $200,000 bail and has a formal arraignment on Aug. 29 with Judge Evan Williams III.
Athens retail theft
Heather Roberts, 22, and Dearica Oglesby, 24, of Elmira are facing retail theft related charges following an incident at Walmart in Athens on Aug. 5.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Athens Township police received an information packet from the store in reference to the incident. After reviewing the information, police determined that Roberts and Oglesby filled bags with $220.98 worth of product before attempting to leave the store. Both ended up leaving the store with the items and admitted to the theft over a phone call, according to the Athens Township police.
Roberts and Oglesby are facing charges of misdemeanor retail theft — take merchandise, misdemeanor receiving stolen property and misdemeanor conspiracy — retail theft — take merchandise.
Roberts and Oglesby have preliminary hearings on Sept. 17 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
