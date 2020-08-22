Weapons and possession
A Towanda man faces multiple charges after he was found passed out behind the wheel of a parked SUV on Aug. 3.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 51-year-old Scott Lee Sutton had been sleeping in the parking lot of the North Towanda Dandy Mini Mart for a few hours and employees were unable to wake him. When police woke him up, they said he was sluggish, his pupils were constricted, and his speech was raspy and slurred. Sutton also had difficulty remembering where he lived or how long he had been in the parking lot.
Searching his vehicle, police found a loaded revolver with its hammer down, which Sutton did not have a license to carry. Police also found butane lighters, empty Ziplock baggies, cut straws, multiple knives, and two brass knuckles. In his pants pocket, police found a small black Ziplock bag with two marked pills.
Sutton was charged with felony firearms not to be carried without a license, the misdemeanor charges of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of make repairs/sell/etc offensive weapons, and summary public drunkenness.
Sutton was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 2.
Masturbating in public
An Athens man was caught laying in the roadway and masturbating during the early morning hours of July 25.
According to Towanda Borough police, 39-year-old Lloyd Edward Walters was found around 1:30 a.m. laying near a curb at the intersection of Third Street and Elizabeth Street in the borough when police traveling through the area saw him with his pants down and pleasuring himself. As police began walking toward the defendant, they said he pulled up his underwear but continued masturbating. When police shined a flashlight in his face and asked what he was doing, he allegedly told officers he was sleeping. When they told him where he was and what he was doing, police said he acted surprised and as if this wasn’t the first time it had happened.
Police noted that Walters admitted to being high on methamphetamine.
He is currently in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail A formal arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 24 in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas.
Retail theft
Two Elmira woman were charged with misdemeanor retail theft and receiving stolen property after each allegedly tried to steal more than $300 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Athens Township on Aug. 16.
According to Athens Township police, officers approached 22-year-old Ameree Nicole Benting as she was loading items into her vehicle in the parking lot. Inside the vehicle was 19-year-old Aubri LeeAnn Benting, who police said had tried to exit the store with two totes full of items she didn’t pay for, but walked away from the cart with the child she had with her once confronted by asset protection. Ameree was able to make it out of the store.
Both women were sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $40,000 bail. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for Sept. 1.
Simple assault
Jason P. Mathews, 37, of Athens, faces the charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after allegedly punching a teen boy, according to Athens Borough police.
Mathews was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $60,000 bail, but has since been released on bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1.
Possession
A woman from Sayre faces charges following a Feb. 22 traffic stop.
According to Sayre Borough police, 27-year-old Kendall L. Martz was a passenger in the vehicle when she was found in possession of two pink plastic bags with a white powder suspected as methamphetamine, a small amount of suspected marijuana, multiple used hypodermic needles, a hypodermic needle full of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, approximately 100 new glassine bags used to package heroin, 12 doxepin hydrochloride .25mg pills, and 79 cyclobenzaprine hydrochlorind 10ng pills. All were packaged in baggies commonly used to sell drugs.
Martz was charged with felony sell noncontrolled substances, and the misdemeanor charges of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, possession of marijuana, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 1
Possession
An Athens man faces the misdemeanor charges of possession or distribution of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following an Aug. 3 traffic stop.
According to Sayre Borough police, 24-year-old Tanner James Reynolds was pulled over on Spring Street after police saw his blue SUV pull into a parking lot known for drug activity, and a woman approach the vehicle before it left 30 seconds later. Police noticed the smell of burned marijuana coming from within the vehicle, and found metal and glass smoking devices with burned residue, a cigarette pack with a small amount of marijuana, a blunt, and hemp smokes that smelled of raw marijuana. Reynolds also had $434 in cash.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 15.
Corruption of minors
A Sayre man faces the charges of misdemeanor corruption of minors and summary permitting violation of title following the July 18 traffic stop of a 15-year-old boy who was driving after having consumed alcohol.
According to Sayre Borough police, 25-year-old Dustin Taylor Largent owned the vehicle that was spotted around 2:45 a.m. driving slower than normal on Mohawk Street. The vehicle struck the curbing and then crossed the center line, nearly leaving the roadway several times. Largent was in the passenger seat, and admitted to drinking before driving along with the boy.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15.
DUI
A Sayre woman faces the misdemeanor charged of DUI – general impairment, DUI – highest rate of alcohol, as well as summary restrictions on alcoholic beverages following a July 12 traffic stop on South River Street,
According to Athens Borough police, 51-year-old Janette S. Chilson had reportedly struck a curb and a traffic sign on South Main Street. After being notified about the incident, police spotted her damaged vehicle while it was traveling past the police department and stopped it in front of the Valley Joint Sewer Authority treatment plant. Police said they could smell alcohol coming from inside the vehicle and found an opened beer bottle in the passenger side of the vehicle that was half full and cold to the touch.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18.
Resisting arrest
A Millerton man had to be taken to the ground by Pennsylvania State Police troopers following a July 22 traffic stop.
Shortly after 10 p.m., troopers said they stopped a silver Ford F150 for an equipment violation on Route 220 at Franklin Road in North Towanda. There, rear passenger Zaquon Michael Benjaminbrown, 19, appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Police said Benjaminbrown had warrants out of Lehigh, Tioga, and Bradford counties. After exiting the vehicle as directed by police, he tried running away. Police took him to the ground although he continued to resist efforts to cuff him.
A search of Benjaminbrown uncovered a pouch with methamphetamine in a baggie and a container, and a smoking pipe. Police found additional smoking pipes, butane torches, and a mirror in his backpack.
Possession
A Towanda woman faces the charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and summary driving while operating privilege suspended or revoked following an Aug. 12 traffic stop on 2nd Street in Towanda Borough.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 34-year-old April M. Shaw was spotted while driving a 1997 blue Geo Tracker with a suspended license. In a purse that belonged to Shaw, police found a large crystalized rock of suspected methamphetamine.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30.
Possession
A Towanda man faces a misdemeanor charge of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by unlawful taking after Pennsylvania State Police found him in possession of a hypodermic needle, marijuana pipe, and clear bags with suspected drug residue while investigating a report of a stolen cell phone.
According to police, 30-year-old Tory Tyler Lamb had been staying at a woman’s home for several days, but was asked to leave after she suspected he had been using drugs. She then discovered that her Samsung Note 8 phone was missing. Although Lamb admitted he had the phone in his bag, he stopped responding to her messages so she was unable to get it back. Lamb was found at an address along Bridge Street on Aug. 5, but told state police he was no longer in possession of the phone.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30.
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Robert William Lenahan Jr., 25, of Gilliet with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and harassment following an incident in October of 2015.
According to police records, troopers were contacted on June 15 with reports that a victim had been raped by Lenahan on Oct. 31, 2015.
Court documents show that police were told that the victim had been staying overnight at Lenahan’s apartment in Mansfield Borough when he raped the victim despite the victim telling him “no” and “stop” multiple times.
During a recorded phone call made by the victim with officer oversight during the investigation, Lenahan apologized for having “sex that wasn’t consensual” with the victim and stated that he “is not a perfect man,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Lenahan was arrested with bail set at $75,000 and a formal arraignment scheduled for Sept. 14 before Magisterial District Judge Tiffany Cummings.
Lenahan has posted bail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.