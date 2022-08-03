Criminal mischief
A Gillett man faces criminal mischief charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough on July 24.
Cory David Briggs, 37, damaged a vehicle parked at a residence on Lombard Street around 1:45 a.m., according to Towanda Borough police. The vehicle sustained damage to the windshield and hood. He was detained and police noticed that he smelled of alcohol.
Briggs faces charges that include misdemeanor criminal mischief: damage to property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct: hazardous/physical offense, summary public drunkenness and similar misconduct and summary criminal trespass/simple trespasser. His unsecured bail was set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for today. [Aug. 3]
A Troy man faces DUI charges related to an alleged incident in Monroe Borough on Nov. 7, 2021.
James Lial Sheddon, 57, was leaving the Monroe Dandy Mini-Mart and accelerated across Route 220 when he struck the left rear axle of a tractor trailer, according to court documents.
Pennsylvania State Police arrived and saw signs of impairment from him, court documents show. Sheddon admitted to drinking before driving and field sobriety tests were performed. He was arrested for being under the influence of alcohol.
Sheddon faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, summary fail to keep right, summary disregard of a single traffic lane, summary careless driving and misdemeanor DUI/BAC .16% and greater. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 5.
An Archbald, Pa. man faces charges for allegedly making terroristic threats to a Bradford County resident on June 19.
Zachary Richard Lajoie, 23, sent terrorizing text messages and audio recorded messages to the victim, according to Pennsylvania State Police. He threatened to sexually assault her in front of her children, kill her and burn her house down. Lajoie stated that he was on his way to the victim’s house to commit those acts while he made the comments, police stated.
He faces charges of misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and summary harassment: communicating lewd, threatening, etc. language. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
