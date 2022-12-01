Possession
A Towanda man faces possession charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Township on Nov. 17.
Damian Levi Wells, 23, allegedly had multiple items of drug paraphernalia and marijuana inside a Chestnut Hills Lane residence, according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police executed a search warrant around 11:15 a.m. at the residence and saw the items in Wells’ belongings.
A second search warrant was applied for and granted to seize the items, court documents show. Police seized the items that included two bongs, two smoking bowls, a glass jar, two marijuana grinders, a smoking pipe, a plastic jar of THC wax, a bag of green marijuana bud and many bags of marijuana. Many of the items had marijuana residue inside them. Police interviewed Wells on Nov. 21 and he admitted that the marijuana and drug paraphernalia belonged to him.
Wells faces charges of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:15 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
An Apalachin, N.Y. woman faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda on Oct. 29.
Amanda J. Berry, 40, drove through a red light across Route 6 and onto Patterson Boulevard around 11:34 p.m., according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police initiated a traffic stop and she displayed signs of impairment. She also admitted to “drinking alcohol during the night.” Field sobriety tests were performed and she was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
Berry faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, summary failure to stop at red signal, summary disobedience to traffic-control devices and summary reckless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2023 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Township on Sept. 24.
George Louis Heskell, Jr., 49, left The Brown Jug bar in Monroeton around 8 p.m. in a vehicle, according to court documents. He was driving at a high rate of speed on Route 220. Pennsylvania State Police had to drive over 70 to 80 mph to keep up with the vehicle. At one point, he didn’t use his turn signal.
A traffic stop was initiated at a driveway on Railroad Street in Towanda Township, court documents show. Police saw three empty beer cans in the vehicle’s cup holders and another beer can on the passenger side floor. There was also an opened box of beer in the truck of the vehicle.
Heskell stated that he was “probably drunk” during the incident, police said. He displayed signs of impairment, which led to field sobriety tests being performed. It was determined that he was impaired, which led to his arrest. Authorities later discovered that his BAC was .264.
Charges that Heskell faces include misdemeanor DUI/BAC .16% and greater, misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, summary driving at unsafe speed and summary turning movements and required signals. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2023 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
