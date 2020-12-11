Child Pornography
Mark Kevin Dail, 63, of Wysox, was charged with the felony for child pornography after a trooper saw a photo of a naked child as the screensaver on his phone.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that a trooper took Dail into custody for a traffic violation on Dec. 7.
While taking possession of Dail’s personal items to be transported with him to PSP Towanda for processing, the screensaver of the black iPhone illuminated, revealing the photo, according to the criminal complaint.
The trooper noted that the photo was clearly used for sexual gratification.
The iPhone was seized and brought to PSP Towanda where it was logged as evidence. It was submitted to a laboratory for a forensic examination in the pursuit of a search warrant.
Dail was confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility later that day and was unable to post a bail of $75,000.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 23.
Assault
Thomas Joseph Brown, 19, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors for simple assault – mutual consent fight, disorderly conduct engaging in fighting, and harassment – subjecting other to physical contact.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that a trooper received two calls about a fight between two teenagers on Mercur Alley in the borough.
When the trooper arrived at the scene, two witnesses vouched for Brown, saying that the other teenager attacked him and cut him under his right eye with a pocket knife.
The trooper noted that there was a small laceration and fresh bruising under his eye.
The witnesses, one being Brown’s older brother, told the trooper that they were riding a motorbike down the alley from Chestnut Street when the other teenager aggressively approached the three of them.
They said that the fighting began when Brown stood between his older brother and the other teenager. According to the criminal complaint, there was punching, kicking, and a possible pocket knife used.
While interviewing the other teenager involved in the fight, the trooper noted that he denied using a pocket knife on Brown and said that the laceration was likely a result from striking him or cutting him with a ring he was wearing.
The teenager’s father told the trooper that the teenagers kept stopping to harass them while driving the motorbike up and down the street.
The teenager claimed that Brown called him into the alley and attacked him by throwing a pocket knife which stabbed him in the right ring finger, according to the criminal complaint.
Both teenagers involved in the fight denied having a pocket knife.
After the interviews, Brown was brought to the ER to get his injuries checked out.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2021.
Assault
David Michael Katzenstein, 21, of Rome, was charged with the misdemeanors for simple assault, harassment – subjecting other to physical contact, and criminal mischief – damage to property.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that a trooper was dispatched to the North Towanda Dandy Mini Mart at approximately 1:50 a.m. on Oct. 31 in response to a fight in the parking lot.
When the trooper arrived on scene, both parties were gone. According to the criminal complaint, both cars carrying those involved in the fight had been followed north on Route 220 and stopped by police from Sayre and Athens.
The trooper found a knife in the parking lot which was processed by Towanda Borough Police Department and dropped off at PSP Towanda to be placed into evidence.
Both parties were present at the intersection of Route 220 and Route 199 in Athens Township when the trooper arrived.
The victim told the trooper that Katzenstein chased them with a knife in the Dandy Mini Mart. Witness stories lined up with the victim’s.
The victim claimed that they were chased out of the store and that Katzenstein punched and smashed the back window of their car.
That’s exactly what the Dandy Mini Mart video footage later showed the trooper. He then requested that Katzenstein answer to the charges.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2021.
Drug possession
Romeo Anthony Neder, 23, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia – a small amount of marijuana intended for personal use, failure to drive within a single lane, and speeding.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Nov. 17, a trooper pulled over a vehicle for going as high as 73 mph in an area with a posted limit of 55 mph while crossing in and out of the other lane.
Neder was identified as the driver during the traffic stop along Route 220, just south of James Street in Ulster Township.
The trooper noted a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Neder admitted to smoking marijuana from his vape and the front passenger told the trooper that there was a bag of marijuana on the floor in the back.
A search of the car resulted in the trooper finding a small amount of marijuana and related paraphernalia.
Neder said that the paraphernalia was his, and that he had purchased it out of state.
The trooper did not observe any signs of impairment on Neder.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2021.
Drug paraphernalia possession
Richard Adam Wood, 27, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a license, driving while license is suspended, and operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 17, a trooper was patrolling Elizabeth Street in the borough when he ran the plates on a car and saw that the registration expired in 2018.
The trooper followed the car and conducted a traffic stop in the area of South 4th Street and College Avenue.
Wood told the trooper that he didn’t have any of the required documents and that he was in the process of buying the vehicle. He said he did not have valid insurance for the car or a valid license.
The trooper noted that Wood seemed very nervous during the interview.
When asked if there was anything illegal in the car, Wood admitted that he had a “bobble.”
A bobble is a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint.
Wood gave the officer his consent to search the vehicle and he found a glass smoking pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue on the front passenger seat of the vehicle.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2021.
DUI
Keith Alan Ruppel, 29, of Wysox, was charged with the misdemeanors for DUI: general impairment – incapable of driving safely – first offense, failure to drive within a single lane, and careless driving.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that a trooper pulled Ruppel over after he traveled into the other lane of traffic on Route 220 where he continued to drive before he returned to the correct lane at about 1:56 a.m. on Oct. 24.
The trooper then initiated a traffic stop and noted that Ruppel was slow to pull over and nearly hit a guardrail before coming to a stop.
A strong smell of alcohol emitted from the car while the trooper was speaking with Ruppel, according to the criminal complaint. He admitted that he was coming home from “Our Place” bar, where he drank some beers.
Ruppel told the trooper that he was unaware that he was driving in the wrong lane.
After failing sobriety tests, Ruppel was placed under arrest for DUI with alcohol.
He was then transported to Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital for a legal blood draw.
The trooper received the results of the blood draw on Nov. 4, showing that Ruppel had a BAC of .239% at the time of arrest.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2021.
DUI
Dustin Michael Faux, 30, of Mehoopany, was charged with the misdemeanors for DUI: general impairment – incapable of driving safely – first offense, driving with a BAC over .16% – first offense, failure to drive within a single lane, and careless driving.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at approximately 12:13 a.m. on Oct. 22, a trooper was dispatched to a single-motor vehicle crash on Sheshequin Road in Sheshequin Township.
When he arrived on scene minutes later, Faux explained that he was traveling south on Sheshequin Road and had fallen asleep.
He told the trooper that he woke up when his vehicle went off of the right side of the roadway and crashed into a tree.
The trooper noted a mild smell of alcohol coming from Faux and that his eyes appeared bloodshot and glassy.
When asked if he had been drinking that night, Faux said he had about eight beers.
Faux was taken to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital as he believed his leg was broken as a result from the crash.
A legal blood draw was performed at the hospital with his consent.
On Nov. 13, the trooper received the results which showed Faux had a BAC of .20%.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2021.
DUI
Cegi Danielle Ball, 35, of Gillett, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance – combination alcohol/drugs – schedule 2 or 3 – first offense, driving with a BAC over .16% – first offense, possession of a small amount of marijuana intended for personal use, failure to drive within a single lane, and careless driving.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at approximately 8:05 p.m. on Sept. 7, a trooper was dispatched to the intersection of Thunder Road and Locust Road in Wells Township in response to a one-vehicle crash.
While interviewing Ball, the trooper noted a faint smell of alcohol emanating from the car and that her eyes were bloodshot and glassy.
She admitted to the trooper that she had a few beers and couldn’t remember how many.
Ball was placed into custody and brought to Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital for a legal blood draw after failing sobriety tests.
At about 10:30 p.m. the trooper received a phone call that there was drug paraphernalia found in the car as it was being towed. A baggie of suspected marijuana, a metal grinder, and a glass smoking pipe was sent in as evidence to PSP Towanda.
The trooper received the results of the legal blood draw on Sept. 25, showing that Ball had a BAC of .174 and several controlled substances in her system.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2021.
DUI
Seth Thomas Bouse, 22, of Wysox, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance – schedule 1 – first offense, possession of a small amount of marijuana intended for personal use, possession without proper registration to possess, and driving without headlights.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at approximately 8:51 p.m. on May 16, a trooper was traveling east on Route 6 in the borough on a routine patrol when he noticed a car with its headlights completely turned off.
The trooper pulled Bouse over on South Main Street and took note of his glassy and bloodshot eyes. There was also a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car, according to the criminal complaint.
The trooper had Bouse exit his vehicle and speak with him in the patrol car where he admitted to smoking marijuana earlier.
A search of the car resulted in the trooper finding small amounts of marijuana on Bouse and the front passenger of the car.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.