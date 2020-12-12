Theft
Holly R. Bouse, 41, of Monroeton, was charged with the misdemeanor fors theft – unlawful taking and moving of property, criminal mischief – damage to property, and harassment – course of conduct with no legitimate purpose. Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 7, a trooper responded to a reported theft at the Dandy Mini Mart on Main Street in Towanda Borough. Once the trooper arrived on scene, the victim informed him that they had left their iPhone on the counter and that it had gone missing. The trooper then viewed the video footage which showed two women walk into the store around where the iPhone was when the victim was temporarily gone. The footage showed one woman gesture to the iPhone and Bouse picking it up and walking off with it, according to the criminal complaint.
The trooper later learned that the iPhone was returned to the victim, and that a few people including Bouse returned to the Dandy Mini Mart to harass them.
According to the criminal complaint, Bouse called the victim inappropriate names and claimed that she didn’t steal the phone.
The victim told the trooper that the iPhone had been reset.
The trooper said that Bouse called PSP Towanda and said she didn’t steal the iPhone. The trooper said that she would answer to the charges of the theft and to leave the victim alone.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2021.
Drug possession
Jason Patrick White, 40, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanor for possession of a controlled substance after hiding drugs in someone else’s residence.
The Towanda Borough Police Department said that at approximately 8:14 p.m. on Nov. 27, a trooper arrived at a residence on Main Street in response to a call.
The victim told the trooper that White had planted drugs in their apartment. They brought the trooper over to the bedroom and searched through a dresser and pointed to a drawer. In the drawer, the trooper found a small baggie that contained suspected crystal methamphetamine.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:15 a.m. on Jan 20, 2021.
