Strangulation
A Towanda man faces charges of felony strangulation: applying pressure to throat or neck and misdemeanor simple assault.
On Nov. 25, the victim arrived at the Towanda Borough Police Department and said that 34-year-old Christopher John Jellow woke her up and began beating her inside her residence on Second Street, according to court documents.
Police said that Jellow allegedly hit her head, choked her and went to the kitchen and grabbed a steak knife and a padlock that he beat her with.
She ran out of the house in her bare feet to the police department when he went to the bathroom and police saw that she had marks on her face, marks and bruises on her neck, under her chin, chest, arms and a cut on her left leg, court documents show.
Police said that they went to the residence and placed Jellow under arrest and he alleged that he was beat up and believed that he had broken ribs, so he was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 22.
Flight to avoid apprehension
A Towanda woman faces charges for misdemeanor flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment.
On Dec. 2, Towanda Borough Police said that they saw 19-year-old Kacee Christine Davidson walking down Merrill Parkway while she had a warrant and was allegedly hiding from authorities.
She ran down the parkway when police pulled in front of her, which led to a search and police went to a residence in where the homeowner said she was hiding on the back porch, according to court documents.
Police said that they went onto the back porch and saw Davidson trying to hide under a glider swing and she was placed into custody.
Her monetary bail was set at $25,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 22.
